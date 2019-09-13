Kogi Governorship: PDP crisis deepens as Dino Melaye rejects Campaign DG position

Dino Melaye (PDP, Kogi West)
Dino Melaye (PDP, Kogi West)

A Kogi State senator, Dino Melaye, has rejected his appointment by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the Director-General of the Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council.

Mr Melaye made the announcement in a tweet on Friday.

“Let me state categorically that I have turned down the position of Director-General of the PDP Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council. I wish PDP all the best. When truth is a casualty there is chaos. Senator Dino Melaye,” the tweet read.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Olagbodiyan, earlier on Friday announced that Mr Melaye has been appointed to chair the state’s governorship campaign council.

Mr Melaye lost to Musa Wada in the PDP governorship primary election on September 4.

Mr Wada, younger brother to the immediate past governor of the state, Idris Wada, polled 748 votes to beat 12 other aspirants, including his brother, and emerge the party’s candidate for the governorship election.

Mr Melaye, considered a top challenger for the PDP ticket, was roundly defeated in the primaries which he has condemned as not being transparent.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

The aspirants that trailed Mr Wada were Abubakar Ibrahim, who polled 710 votes to come second, while former Governor Idris Wada came third with 345 votes.

Other aspirants and their scores as announced were Mr Melaye, 70 votes; Aminu Abubakar Suleiman, 55; Victor Adoji, 54; Erico Ahmeh, 42; Salihu Atawodi, 11; Mohamed Shaibu, 4; Bayo Averehi, 2; Emmanuel Omebije, 9 and Grace Adejoh, 0.

Mr Melaye’s reaction indicates that the Kogi PDP remains divided two months to the governorship election in the state.

Like Mr Melaye, Mr Ibrahim, who came second in the primaries, also questioned the announcement. Mr Ibrahim said he could have won if the primary was not violently ended without all cast votes being counted.

The PDP has, however, been making moves to reconcile the aggrieved aspirants.

The party is expected to be the main challenger to the governing APC in the election.

The incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello, is the APC candidate.

The Kogi governorship election is scheduled for November 26.

Advertisement

Tribunal Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.