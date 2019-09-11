Buhari eminently qualified to contest 2019 election –Tribunal

President Muhammadu Buhari makes his acceptance speech during presentation of Certificate-of-Return to him as winner of 2019 Presidential election, by Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu (L), at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Wednesday (27/2/19).
President Muhammadu Buhari

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday said President Muhammadu Buhari was qualified for the 2019 election.

The tribunal said Mr Buhari’s certificate from the Nigerian military is higher than the Secondary School certificate stated as a minimum academic requirement for the election in the constitution.

“Mr Buhari is not only qualified but is eminently qualified” for the election, chairman of the Court of Appeal panel said.

Mr Mohammed said this while reading judgement in the petition filed by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party questioning Mr Buhari’s re-election.

Mr Mohammed said the PDP had failed to further prove otherwise.

The court held that the evidence tendered regarding Mr Buhari’s qualifications were not to be relied upon, since the PDP was not the original makers of the documents.

Mr Abubakar and the PDP had through their lead counsel, Livy Uzoukwu, among others had contended that Mr Buhari was not qualified to have contested and that he supplied false information to the INEC.

