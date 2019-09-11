Presidential election tribunal decides Atiku, Buhari’s fate (LIVE UPDATES)

Related News

The presidential election petition tribunal will today deliver judgement in the petition brought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The petition was filed on March 18, about 177 days ago.

According to the provisions of the electoral law, a petition of this nature is to be determined within 180 days after it was filed.

The PDP is challenging the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari as winner of the 2019 presidential election.

According to the petitioners, Mr Abubakar’s investigation of the central server from the Independent National Electoral Commission showed that the PDP polled 18,356,732 votes, instead of the 11,262,978 votes attributed to it by INEC.

The PDP and Mr Abubakar also claimed that they defeated President Buhari who was declared winner with 15,191,847 votes by INEC.

They also claimed that Mr Buhari lied on oath about his educational qualifications and should thus be disqualified.

INEC denied having a server and Mr Buhari’s lawyers said the president was qualified to contest the election.

PREMIUM TIMES will bring you the details of the final proceedings at the tribunal as the events unfold.

There is a very heavy presence of security officials here, both inside and outside the court premises.

Although the senior lawyers are yet to arrive, the courtroom is already a beehive of activities with many lawyers present.

Abba Kyari arrives the court.

Mr Kyari was the witness who presented the Cambridge University certificate of Mr Buhari.

He told the tribunal that he obtained the documents “personally” on July 18, 2019.

The court room is gradually getting filled up with a number of top government functionaries, including the Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami, and the Minister of State for Niger Delta, Festus Keyamo, already seated in court.

PDP’s senior lawyer, Levi Uzuegwu, is here. A court clerk has announced that the judge will begin session shortly.

There is yet no senior PDP office holder in court.