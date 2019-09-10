Ukraine vs Nigeria (LIVE UPDATES): Super Eagles set to test new stars

Related News

After their third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are set for their first match since their outing in Egypt.

A few new faces are expected in the mix as Coach Gernot Rohr is set to test some new players for tonight’s clash at the Dnipro Arena.

New birds Joshua Maja, Emmanuel Dennis and Joe Aribo as well as Germany –based goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, are some of those that would be hoping for a debut in Nigerian colours, tonight.

Nigeria and Ukraine have never met at senior level, but a group phase clash at the FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland earlier in the summer ended 1-1.

Ukraine eventually won the championship.

Italian referee Paolo Valerie will take charge of proceedings at the 31,000 –capacity arena, with his compatriots Alessandro Costanzo and Stefano Alassio assisting, while Ukrainian Vitaliy Romanov will serve as the fourth official.

Already, the Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko has said he is looking forward to an interesting game against Nigeria even as he described Rohr’s men as a physically strong side.

Ukraine defeated Lithuania 3-0 in their European 2020 Championship qualifier in Vilnius on Saturday and will be looking to sustain the tempo against three-time African champions, Nigeria.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates of the game.

Kickoff is 7.30 p.m.

———————————–

Goal!! Bright start for Nigeria as Joe Aribo gives Nigeria the lead inside three minutes

———————————–

Great cutback by Iwobi and Nigeria lead 1-0

———————————–

Chance.. Samuel Chukwueze almost doubles the lead.. The Ukraine keeper makes a save ———————————– Victor Osimhen flagged offside as Nigeria continue to press their hosts ———————————– Samuel Kalu charges and gets the ball back for Nigeria ———————————– Kalu tries a shot but straight to the goalkeeper ———————————– Good defending by Ola Aina as Ukraine come close to getting an equaliser ———————————– Osimhen tries to go in between two Ukraine defenders but he was blocked ———————————– Chance for Ukraine but Uzoho rushes out to make a brave safe.. Both players appears injured ———————————– Kalu slips off the ball as Ukraine regain possession ———————————–

Osimhen blows away a shot way off target

———————————–

Chance : Aribo comes close but the Ukraine keeper pushes away his flying header

———————————–

Nigeria has had 8 attempts in this game compared to Ukraine’s 2 ———————————–

———————————–

———————————–

———————————–

———————————–

———————————–