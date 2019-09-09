Coza Rape Scandal: Fatoyinbo reacts to court summon

Biodun Fatoyinbo [Photo Credit: Offical Facebook Page]
Biodun Fatoyinbo [Photo Credit: Offical Facebook Page]

The Nigerian pastor accused of rape, Biodun Fatoyinbo, has reacted to the suit instituted against him by his accuser, Busola Dakolo, who is the wife of popular musician, Timi Dakolo.

Mr Fatoyinbo who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES on the telephone through his personal assistant, Ademola Adetuberu, said he was yet to receive a copy of the suit.

He said he could only obey the reported order of the court if formally served the writ of summons.

“The only thing we know about the suit is what has been circulated online. The pastor has not received any court summons. We were only told about a report in the media that he is to appear in court within 14 days.

“But you know that for a person to appear in court, he first has to be served with the summons by the bailiff,” Mr Adetuberu said in the interview on Monday.

Following an application, dated September 6, by Mrs Dakolo, the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered Mr Fatoyinbo or his counsel to appear before it within 14 days after receiving the summons by the court.

In the application, Mrs Dakolo wants Mr Fatoyinbo to issue a public apology to her for the alleged assault committed in 2002.

Mrs Dakolo who accused the founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) of assaulting her in 2002 before she became 18, also wants Mr Fatoyinbo to pay her N10 million as cost of instituting the suit.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Mr Fatoyinbo, who had been enmeshed in other sexual scandals before the recent allegation, runs the Abuja headquarters of his church with his wife, Modele.

In an interview published by YNaija in June, Mrs Dakolo alleged she was assaulted twice within a space of one week by Mr Dakolo while she worshipped as a member of his church.

Mrs Dakolo alleged that the pastor raped her for the first time at her parents’ home and at another time in a secluded road path. She said the incidents occurred before she turned 18 and added that she lost her virginity to him.

In the current application, Mrs Dakolo said the incident caused her untold emotional stress.

She listed another influential Nigerian pastor, Matthew Ashimolowo, as one of her witnesses.

Advertisement

Tribunal Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.