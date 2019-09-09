Coza Rape Scandal: Fatoyinbo reacts to court summon

Related News

The Nigerian pastor accused of rape, Biodun Fatoyinbo, has reacted to the suit instituted against him by his accuser, Busola Dakolo, who is the wife of popular musician, Timi Dakolo.

Mr Fatoyinbo who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES on the telephone through his personal assistant, Ademola Adetuberu, said he was yet to receive a copy of the suit.

He said he could only obey the reported order of the court if formally served the writ of summons.

“The only thing we know about the suit is what has been circulated online. The pastor has not received any court summons. We were only told about a report in the media that he is to appear in court within 14 days.

“But you know that for a person to appear in court, he first has to be served with the summons by the bailiff,” Mr Adetuberu said in the interview on Monday.

Following an application, dated September 6, by Mrs Dakolo, the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered Mr Fatoyinbo or his counsel to appear before it within 14 days after receiving the summons by the court.

In the application, Mrs Dakolo wants Mr Fatoyinbo to issue a public apology to her for the alleged assault committed in 2002.

Mrs Dakolo who accused the founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) of assaulting her in 2002 before she became 18, also wants Mr Fatoyinbo to pay her N10 million as cost of instituting the suit.

Mr Fatoyinbo, who had been enmeshed in other sexual scandals before the recent allegation, runs the Abuja headquarters of his church with his wife, Modele.

In an interview published by YNaija in June, Mrs Dakolo alleged she was assaulted twice within a space of one week by Mr Dakolo while she worshipped as a member of his church.

Mrs Dakolo alleged that the pastor raped her for the first time at her parents’ home and at another time in a secluded road path. She said the incidents occurred before she turned 18 and added that she lost her virginity to him.

In the current application, Mrs Dakolo said the incident caused her untold emotional stress.

She listed another influential Nigerian pastor, Matthew Ashimolowo, as one of her witnesses.