Tribunal dismisses PDP’s petition against El-Rufai’s election

The election tribunal in Kaduna has dismissed a petition challenging the reelection of Nasir El-Rufai as the Kaduna State Governor.
The chairman of the tribunal, Ibrahim Bako, read the ruling of the three-member panel on Monday afternoon.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Isa Ashiru, challenged Mr El-Rufai’s victory at the tribunal.
READ ALSO: Tribunal nullifies Dino Melaye’s election
The tribunal struck out the petition for lack of substantial evidence by the opposition.
The counsel to Mr El-Rufai, Abdulhakeem Mustapha, expressed satisfaction that the tribunal declared his client winner of the election
In his reaction, the PDP chairman in Kaduna, Hassan Hyet, said the party will meet with its lawyers to determine their next of action.
He described the ruling of the tribunal as unfortunate.
Details later…