Tribunal dismisses PDP’s petition against El-Rufai’s election

Nasir El-Eufai [Photo Credit: The Whistler]
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Eufai [Photo Credit: The Whistler]

The election tribunal in Kaduna has dismissed a petition challenging the reelection of Nasir El-Rufai as the Kaduna State Governor.

The chairman of the tribunal, Ibrahim Bako, read the ruling of the three-member panel on Monday afternoon.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Isa Ashiru, challenged Mr El-Rufai’s victory at the tribunal.

The tribunal struck out the petition for lack of substantial evidence by the opposition.

The counsel to Mr El-Rufai, Abdulhakeem Mustapha, expressed satisfaction that the tribunal declared his client winner of the election

In his reaction, the PDP chairman in Kaduna, Hassan Hyet‎, said the party will meet with its lawyers to determine their next of action.

He described the ruling of the tribunal as unfortunate.

