One killed, three kidnapped as armed men attack Niger community

Armed persons on Sunday attacked Kusherki community in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, killing one person.

A resident of the community, Garba Ahmed, told PREMIUM TIMES that the attackers ransacked several houses, manhandled many and kidnapped three people.

Mr Ahmed, a civil servant, said the attackers came around 1:00 a.m. during a downpour.

He identified the deceased as Abubakar Kaura.

He said the victim was shot dead after he told the kidnappers he is a farmer and had no money to give them.

The kidnappers went round and ransacked people’s houses demanding for money, he said.

Mr Ahmed said they ransacked the home of his cousin, Jafaru Jibrin.

“They went away with him wearing only a short trouser and a shirt,” he said.

Apart from Mr Jibrin, two people, Abdulrashid Muhammad and Safina Kaura, were also kidnapped.

Ms Kaura is the daughter of the slain victim, the source told PREMIUM TIMES.

“The kidnappers have contacted a relative demanding for N20 million ransom,” Mr Ahmad said.

He said the attack came to many as a surprise because it is the first of its kind in the community.

He also accused security agencies of responding late to the attack.

“The attack lasted for about an hour. We called the police and soldiers that are stationed here on phone. None of them came to our rescue in the community.

“The security agents came in the morning after we concluded the funeral prayer of the late Mr Kaura killed by the bandits.”

The civil servant called on the government to be more proactive to prevent further attacks

“We’re calling the attention of the authorities concerned to take proactive measures to forestall further attacks, as the bandits are strongly believed to be retiring from Zamfara State,” he said.

Zamfara, which used to be the epicentre of bandits attacks has witnessed fewer attacks in the past few months. The new government in the state is negotiating with the armed bandits, who have killed hundreds, to lay down their arms and avoid prosecution.

Apart from Zamfara, other states that have witnessed attacks by bandits include Katsina, Jigawa and Kaduna.

Rafi Local Government in Niger State, where Sunday’s attack occurred, shares a border with Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Birnin Gwari hosuses some of the most attacked communities in Kaduna State.

When contacted, Niger State police spokesperson, Abubakar Daninna, did not pick calls or respond to text messages sent to his phone on Sunday.

