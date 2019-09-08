Max Air, NAHCON speak on landing accident at Minna airport

Max Airline
Max Airline[PHOTO CREDIT: maxair.com.ng]

The accident that happened at the Minna airport, involving a MAX airline, was caused by bad weather and poor airport condition, an official has said.

Max Air Ltd has said that heavy torrential rain with unstable winds affected its aircraft upon arrival in Minna, Niger State.

The Director Flight Operation, Max Air Ltd in Abuja, Ibrahim Dill, in a statement on Sunday also blamed the accident on the situation at the airport.

The Boeing 747-400 plane with registered as 5N-DBK was coming from Jeddah.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the Saturday accident involving the plane carrying about 550 Muslim pilgrims,

Nobody died from the accident, the News Agency of Nigeria reported.

An official confirmed the incident but did not provide details.

Mr Dill on Sunday said that the instrument landing system at the airport was epileptic with unreliable signals, the News Agency of Nigeria reported.
“Our pilots executed air approach, using their wealth of experience and knowledge of the terrain and environment to safe landing and stop on the runway, during which one of the engines slightly brushed the runway.

“This is due to complex landing manoeuvres occasioned by the strong downdraft, but the aircraft did not crash nor skid off the runway. Aircraft was taxied safely to the airport terminal and passengers disembarked without any problem.

“All required reports of the minor incident have been filed. Officials of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) have inspected both the aircraft and runaway and are satisfied,” it said.

Max Air Ltd reiterated its commitment to providing safe and efficient services within the confines of Nigerian and International Aviation Regulation.

In his reaction, the head of the National Hajj Commission simply denied that the accident occurred.

“The result of our findings showed that there is no such thing as emergency landing or crash landing of any plane in Minna involving pilgrims being transported back to Nigeria by the commission,” Abdullahi Muhammad told the News Agency of Nigeria.
”Some of the passengers we talked with on the issue even said they were hearing the purported news for the first time and that there was no such development as far as they were concerned,” Mr Muhammad said.

