Robert Mugabe is dead

Related News

Robert Mugabe, former Zimbabwean president is dead. He died at the age of 95.

He reportedly died in a hospital in Singapore on Friday morning.

He served as prime minister of Zimbabwe from 1980 to 1987 and then as president from 1987 to 2017.

Fadzayi Mahere, Zimbabwe’s Education, Sport, Art and Culture Secretary, tweeted: “Rest In Peace, Robert Mugabe.

“My response to your passing is complicated. I’m going to write a long piece. However, for now, deepest condolences to his family”, his tweet read.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Zimbabwean president, also confirmed the incident on Twitter.

It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe (1/2)

It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe (1/2) — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) September 6, 2019

Advertisement

Details soon…