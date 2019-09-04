Bayelsa Governorship: David Lyon wins APC primary

APC Secretariat
File photo of an APC Secretariat

David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged the winner of the just concluded governorship primary in Bayelsa.

He scored 42,138 votes to defeat his closet rival, Diseye Nsirim, who scored 1,533 votes.

Others are Heineken Lokpobiri, who scored 571 votes, Preye Aganaba, 354 votes, Amgbare, 633 votes, while Maureen Etebu scored 564 votes.

The Chief Coalition Officer, Dangana Emmanuel, announced the results in Yenagoa.

He said the mode was direct primary as agreed by Bayelsa stakeholders, and confirmed by the party’s National Working Committee.

The Returning Officer for the primaries was Governor Mai-Mala Buni of Yobe,

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC adopted the direct primaries mode to select the candidate to fly its flag in the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa.

(NAN)

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.