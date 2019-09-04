Bayelsa Governorship: David Lyon wins APC primary

Related News

David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged the winner of the just concluded governorship primary in Bayelsa.

He scored 42,138 votes to defeat his closet rival, Diseye Nsirim, who scored 1,533 votes.

Others are Heineken Lokpobiri, who scored 571 votes, Preye Aganaba, 354 votes, Amgbare, 633 votes, while Maureen Etebu scored 564 votes.

The Chief Coalition Officer, Dangana Emmanuel, announced the results in Yenagoa.

He said the mode was direct primary as agreed by Bayelsa stakeholders, and confirmed by the party’s National Working Committee.

The Returning Officer for the primaries was Governor Mai-Mala Buni of Yobe,

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC adopted the direct primaries mode to select the candidate to fly its flag in the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa.

(NAN)