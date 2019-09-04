Xenophobia: MTN shuts down all stores, service centres across Nigeria

MTN Nigeria office
MTN Nigeria office

Telecoms giant, MTN, has shut all its stores and service centres across Nigeria.

This, the company said, is to protect its customers and staff, following attacks on its facilities in “Lagos, Ibadan and Uyo.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported the attack on an MTN facility in Uyo on Tuesday.

MTN, like other South African businesses in Nigeria, has come under attack since Tuesday as Nigerians retaliated xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

The federal government has cautioned against such retaliatory attacks.

Other South African-linked businesses that have been attacked in Nigeria include retail stores, Shoprite and PEP.

MTN is Nigeria’s largest mobile phone company.

Details later…

