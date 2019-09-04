Xenophobic Attacks: Hoodlums burn MTN office in Ibadan

Burnt MTN shop used to illustrate the story.

Despite appeals from the federal government against retaliatory attacks on South African businesses in Nigeria, hoodlums on Tuesday evening burned down the MTN office in Bodija, Ibadan, the Oyo capital.

MTN, a South African telecoms firm, is the largest mobile phone operator in Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the building was raized around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

The pictures and videos of the scene were shared on social media. Residents also confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how a retail store, Shoprite, in Ibadan was also attacked on Tuesday.

The police responded to multiple attacks targeting South African businesses across Nigeria on Tuesday.

Other South African businesses, including Shoprite, clothes retailer PEP, and MTN have been targeted in other states of the country.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a man was shot dead and police vehicle burnt at Lagos Shoprite.

President Muhammadu Buhari and South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, have enjoined their respective citizens to remain calm as a lasting solution is being explored to the wave on xenophobic attacks meted on foreign nationals, including Nigerians, by South Africans.

Mr Buhari on Tuesday afternoon sent a special envoy to South Africa as part of an immediate response to the escalating row.

