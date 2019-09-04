53 killed, 73 kidnapped across Nigeria in August

Related News

At least 53 persons were killed in violent attacks and 73 kidnapped across Nigeria in August.

The data also showed that the number of people killed in violent attacks in August reduced compared to what was obtained in previous months.

At least 353 persons were killed in violent attacks across Nigeria in June, media and police reports showed. About 60 other persons were kidnapped for ransom across the country that same month

In July, at least 282 persons were killed while at least 97 others were kidnapped for ransom across the country.

‘Katsina Leads’

The home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, Katsina, led other states in the number of kidnapped victims in August.

At least 50 persons were kidnapped and four others killed in Katsina State in August.

Majority of the kidnappings in Katsina occurred when bandits attacked Wurma, a border community near Zamfara State. At least 49 people were kidnapped in that attack.

The kidnap cases in Katsina were thus more than half of the total 73 reported across the country.

The victims of violent attacks included police officers and civilians

At least two police officers were killed when the convoy of Nasarawa’s deputy governor was attacked.

More police officers were killed when soldiers attacked police officers on covert duty in Taraba State. The soldiers freed Hamisu Wadume, an alleged notorious kidnapper, in the process.

Mr Wadume was later rearrested by the police.

Overall, in August, Benue State had the highest number of reported killings with at least nine people killed. Taraba State followed with at least eight persons killed.

This was followed by Kaduna State with the death of six persons while 12 others were kidnapped in the state.

Five people were killed in Ogun and four in each of Katsina and Nasarawa states.

At least three people each were confirmed killed in Borno, Rivers, Kogi and Lagos states.

Two individuals lost their lives in Enugu while seven others were kidnapped in separate attacks. Two others were killed in Ondo and Edo states.

One was killed in Anambra and Abia respectively. One person each was kidnapped in Adamawa, Edo, Sokoto, Imo, and Abuja.

Speaking on the reduction in the number of people killed, a security expert, Kazeem Olanrewaju, told PREMIUM TIMES that the government is making progress in combating insecurity.

He, however, said his worry lies in the killings occurring between security officials.

“We cannot end insecurity completely except there is synergy between all security agencies. We have made progress compared to the past but we need to do more as a country,” he said.