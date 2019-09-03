Man shot, police vehicle burnt at Lagos Shoprite

Shoprite Retail Outlet

At least one Nigerian was feared killed by suspected police officers outside a Shoprite in Lagos.

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES a Nigerian man was shot at the Shoprite by Jakande Bus-Stop in the exquisite Lekki neighbourhood.

The identity of the victim was not immediately clear as of 5:30 p.m. Nigerians have gathered outside Shoprite, a major South African retailer, to protest the xenophobic violence against Nigerians across South Africa.

A police vehicle was also reportedly burnt in the fracas.

The xenophobic attacks targeting Nigerians and other nationals in Johannesburg, Pretoria, and other cities have left several people dead and businesses and private properties burnt.

South African authorities say they are responding promptly to curb the violence. More than 70 persons have been reportedly taken into custody since Monday.

Nigerians have expressed outrage about the attacks, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to take decisive punitive measures against South Africa. The president sent an envoy to South Africa on Tuesday for an on-the-ground assessment of the situation.

Predominant sentiment on Nigerian social media since Monday has been for Nigerians to retaliate against South African businesses in Nigeria, which cut across many sectors.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Lagos police spokesperson, Bala Elkana, told PREMIUM TIMES violence broke out at the Shoprite location in Lekki, but said it was being contained as of Tuesday evening.

“We are sending more enforcement to the area,” he added.

Flames of vehicles burnt at Shoprite in Lagos
Flames of vehicles burnt at Shoprite in Lagos

The police spokesperson said security measures at other South African businesses across Lagos have been heightened. Several South African businesses in Nigeria, including MultiChoice, have condemned the violence and preached unity amongst people on the continent.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.