Xenophobic Attacks: Nigerians want tougher actions against South African businesses

Many Nigerians have condemned the attacks on the country’s nationals and their businesses in South Africa. They have also called on Nigerians to shun businesses operated by South Africans in Nigeria.

A cross-section of Abuja residents and disclosed this in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja. Many other Nigerians also expressed similar views on social media. They called for a boycott of South African firms operating in Nigeria such as the dominant pay-tv firm, DSTV multichoice; largest telecom company, MTN; and retail supermarket, Shoprite.

They said the continuous attacks on innocent Nigerians showed that all the entreaties initiated by both countries failed to yield any positive outcome.

Samson Thompson noted that it was unfortunate that South Africa and Nigeria could not form a working alliance to all-encompassingassing development in Africa.

Mr Thompson said Nigeria had been patient with the heinous crimes against its citizens in South Africa, adding that a possible reciprocity action against South African businesses in the country would be needed.

“In the circumstance, my members and I have resolved to shun all South African products.

“I urge other Nigerians to do same as this is allowed in International Relation. It will force the South African Government to become proactive in taming its criminal elements,’’ Mr Thompson said.

On his part, Ado Aliyu said it was about time the Nigerian government took stiffer diplomatic measures against South African.

Mr Aliyu also noted that he had always promoted local contents and products, adding that citizens would be doing great service to the nation by shunning South African enterprises.

“I instructed my wife after the weekend’s attack on Nigerians in Jeppestown area of Johannesburg not to subscribe to DSTV anymore. I had inner satisfaction doing that,’’ he said.

Also, Titilola Akonobi explained that all South African’s enterprises were successful in Nigeria while the opposite was the case in South Africa, adding that shunning South Africa business interests in Nigeria was apt.

She said the patronages of many other enterprises owned and managed by South Africans must be abandoned until the safety of Nigerians was guaranteed.

“We are a strong nation and it is no use saying that Nigeria threw enormous resources to fight apartheid regime that enslaved the blacks.

“What are we gaining? The same black South Africans that we rescued are the ones attacking and excommunicating our people.

“For me, I will continue with my local protest by boycotting their businesses. I can do without them,’’ she said.

Okafor Omero aligned with Ms Akonobi, as according to him, the South African government has a lot to do to stem these tides.

On whether he is disposed to shunning South African’s enterprises, Mr Omuero explained that Nigeria had everything of values, adding that citizens must promote local contents and products.

“I eat local rice. My wife cooks with tomota- Jos, Tataseh from Sokoto, Onions from Kano and fish from states in the Northeast.

“I use Star Times in my house. Nigeria can be self-sufficient,’’ Mr Omuero said.

Furthermore, Chris Ikechukwu was of the view that shunning South African business remained critical to sorting out this unrestrained attacks on our people.

He said South Africans must understand that Nigerians were civilized people who took pleasure in travelling.

“We have huge population of our people living in countries of the World and they have not been treated this way. Why should an African country that we fought hard to protect treat us this way?

“The South African government must be sincere in the handling of the problem that remains inconsistent to both countries’ diplomatic agreement.

“In the immediate, I will support those calling for the shunning of enterprises run by South Africans in Nigeria. It is a good way to start,’’ Ikechukwu said.

Ladi Solomon could not agree more with the rest, as according to her, the South African government appeared to be helpless.

“The painful aspect is that security forces in that country always stand and watch these attackers unleashing mayhem on our people.

“Aside my decision to shun South African owned enterprises; I urge our government to take a firm stand in defending its citizens in South Africa.”

Social Media Condemnations

Thousands of Nigerians took to Twitter to express their views on the situation with the majority calling for the boycott of South African businesses.

Some of the hashtags related to the matter such as #SayNoToXenophobia and #XenophobicAttack were the trending Tweeter topics in Nigeria on Tuesday afternoon.

See some of the tweets below:

It’s crazy how the media never reports what’s happening to our brothers and sisters overseas. Nigerians are being tortured and killed in SA and their government isn’t doing anything about it #SayNoToXenophobia

“The rate at which the violence in South Africa is increasing is just heartbreaking…Dear God we do not want war, please Lord cleanse the minds and hearts of those wishing for war …remove these thoughts from their hearts… War is not even an option😭💔#SayNoToXenophobia”

Seriously.. This needs to stop. South Africans cant be doing this every year. Im tired of hearing about this. #SayNoToXenophobia

Seriously

#SayNoToXenophobia

I’m sorry but if i find out u are south African on my list I’m unfollowing you… your people are disgusting n have no just reason for their actions.

I saw a tweet from a South African saying that they’d kill Nigerians and our government will do nothing. I hit me hard. These folks know how much of a dense soul our president is. It’s part of their morale. It is sad. So sad.

#SayNoToXenophobia

I just smashed my DSTV console where I am now, 2 more to go. This is how show my solidarity. Dang DSTV, Shoprite and all South Aficans. I am berserk but I can’t kill anybody and won’t, the way I can express my vehement disapproval is by cutting

The Attacks

South Africans commenced fresh attacks, looting and burning of businesses and properties belonging to Nigerians and other nationals and in the process killed three people.

The President of the Nigeria Union South Africa, Adetola Olubajo, said on Monday that the attacks began on Sunday morning in Jeppestown area of Johannesburg when a building was set ablaze by an angry mob.

“The mob also looted several shops that were around the vicinity suspected to be owned by foreign nationals.

“But the police later dispersed the mob and made some arrest.

“Late in the evening of Sunday, September 1, a group of violent locals suspected to be Zulu hostel dwellers besieged Jules Street in Malvern, Johannesburg looted and burned shops and businesses with Nigerians being the most victims.

According to witnesses living on Jules Street, the Zulu hostel dwellers were very organised and well-coordinated in looting and burning of any shops/businesses suspected to be owned by foreign nationals.

NAN further reports that over 50 shops/businesses were destroyed, looted and burnt over the night in Malvern area of Johanesburg.

Nigerian Govt Acts

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Monday, said Nigeria would take definitive measures in the aftermath of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

On his verified Twitter handle, the foreign minister called the attackers, “mindless criminals” and said police intervention was “ineffective”.

Mr Onyeama tweeted, “Received sickening and depressing news of continued burning and looting of Nigerian shops and premises in South Africa by mindless criminals with ineffective police protection. Enough is enough. We will take definitive measures.”

Also on Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari announced that he was dispatching a special envoy to South Africa over the matter.

“The Special Envoy is expected to arrive in Pretoria latest Thursday, September 5, 2019,” Femi Adesina, Mr Buhari’s spokesperson said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.