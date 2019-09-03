Xenophobic Attacks: Buhari dispatches special envoy to South Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari has dispatched a special envoy to South Africa over xenophobic attacks in the country that have targetted Nigerians and other foreign nationals.

The president’s directive was contained in a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

Mr Adesina said Mr Buhari has “noted with deep concern, reported attacks on Nigerian citizens and property in South Africa since August 29, 2019.”

“Consequently, the President has instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, to summon the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria and get a brief on the situation; express Nigeria’s displeasure over the treatment of her citizens; and assurance of the safety of their lives and property.

“President Buhari has also despatched a Special Envoy to convey to President Cyril Ramaphosa his concerns and also interact with his South African counterpart on the situation.

“The Special Envoy is expected to arrive in Pretoria latest Thursday, September 5, 2019.”

The presidency did not name the special envoy.

Earlier, the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa said Mr Buhari would travel to South Africa next month over the attacks.

The high commission condemned the attacks and pledged to defend the interests of Nigerians in South Africa.

“All Nigerian victims of the current attacks are requested to come forward to report their situation to the high commission and the consulate,” Kabiru Bala, the high commissioner wrote in a statement.

Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, has also condemned the attacks which have been condemned by most Nigerians.

