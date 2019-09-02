Many injured, commuters stranded in Lagos accident

Several Lagosians have been hospitalised after two passenger buses crashed into each other during rush-hour in Nigeria’s commercial capital on Monday morning.

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES the accident occurred at about 7:00 a.m. at Asolo Bus-Stop, near Majidun River, along the busy Ikorodu Road.

“The collision left several passengers injured and the two drivers of the two buses are in critical condition,” a commuter, Tola Oladipupo, told PREMIUM TIMES Monday morning. “All victims have been taken to a nearby public health facility by Lagos emergency officials.”

It was unclear how many passengers were injured. A telephone line for Lagos emergency services did not connect on Monday morning.

Mr Oladipo said two okada riders plying the restricted bus rapid transit system were to blame for the ghastly crash.

The accident has triggered a long line of traffic jam for residents streaming from Ikorodu and nearby neighbourhoods into downtown Lagos for work.

Emergency and law enforcement authorities have been working to clear the debris and free up traffic flow for stranded road users.

More details later…

