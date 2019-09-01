Insecurity: 15 Killed, 55 kidnapped in attacks across Nigeria last week

Related News

The insecurity across Nigeria persisted last week as the country witnessed 15 deaths and the abduction of about 55 persons.

About 49 persons were abducted in President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state of Kastina. Top government officials were among the victims.

PREMIUM TIMES also busted the police for lying on the freedom of three students of Ahmadu Bello University kidnapped by gunmen.

Last week has the highest figure of victims of violent crimes in Nigeria in August. All the attacks in this report were confirmed by the police or relations of the victims.

Sunday

The Punch reported how a brother of one of the closest associates of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Umar Hammandikko, was kidnapped by gunmen at Njoboliyo in Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Sani Umar, a relative of the victim, informed the police of Mr Hammandiko’s abduction.

Police spokesperson in the state, Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the abduction.

In another development, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Lands, Enugu State, Ude Augustine Okey, was on Sunday kidnapped by gunmen who later demanded N50 million ransom.

Advertisement

The police spokesperson in the state, Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the incident.

Mr Okey was later released by the abductors with officials claiming no ransom was paid.

Monday

– A woman was raped and killed along the Emene-Akpugo Road by suspected herdsmen in Enugu.

The incident occurred in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state on Monday.

Police spokesperson in Enugu, Ebere Amaraizu, said the police was treating the case as one of drowning.

– Two police officers were killed on Monday during the kidnap of a hospital chief in Edo State.

The police confirmed the killing of the officers attached to the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH), Sylvanus Okogbeni.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the incident happened at Ramat Park, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state on Monday while Mr Okogbeni was returning to Benin.

Chidi Nwabuzor, the Edo police spokesperson, who confirmed the incident while speaking with NAN, said that the officers were killed by suspected gunmen who also abducted the CMD, a professor.

Tuesday

– PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday reported how bandits sacked a community in Katsina, kidnapping 49 people and stealing ‘everything’.

Wurma, a border community near Zamfara State, was attacked late on Monday which went on till early morning on Tuesday.

Wurma is located 8 kilometres off Katsina—Dutsinma Road, a distance of about 48 kilometres from the state capital.

Multiple sources from the town told PREMIUM TIMES that the marauders executed the attack diligently, moving from one house to the other.

Wednesday:

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in Kaduna State confirmed the abduction of three of its final-year law students.

According to a statement by the university’s Director of Public Affairs, Ismail Shehu, the students were kidnapped along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

While an initial report by NAN claimed the police secured the release of the students, the victims said their abductors released them after paying ransoms.

– In addition, the Commissioner of Police in Abia, Ene Okon, confirmed Wednesday’s killing of a police officer, Anyanime Udobat, during a gun battle with a kidnap suspect at Arungwa Village, near Aba.

Thursday:

– About 24 hours after gunmen raided villages in Taraba State killing two people, suspected bandits ambushed and killed a Catholic priest at Kufai Amadu in Takum local government area of the state, PREMIUM TIMES reported.

Local sources say the cleric was on his way to Takum for a peace meeting with his fellow clergymen on how to resolve the lingering Tiv, Jukun crisis when he was killed.

Confirming the development in a telephone interview on Thursday, the chairman of the council, Shiban Tikari said, “After killing him, the attackers set him and his car on fire.’’

– At least five persons were shot dead and many houses burnt in an attack in Kaura local government area of Kaduna state.

Bege Katuka, interim management committee chairman of the local government, confirmed the incident to TheCable on Friday.

Mr Katuka said the attackers stormed the village around 4 p.m on Thursday.

“Five persons were killed, while two others are still missing. A number of houses, including the new police outpost, were vandalised and burnt,” he said.

“We have urged the people to remain calm and have confidence in the security agents that have already secured the area, while investigation is ongoing.”

Yakubu Sabo, police spokesperson in the state, also confirmed the incident.

Friday:

Kenneth Udeze, the national chairman of Action Alliance, was kidnapped by armed attackers.

Mr Udeze was kidnapped Friday morning outside a Zenith Bank branch in Dutse Alhaji, Abuja, his wife, Genevieve, told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mrs Udeze said her husband woke up Friday morning and found several text messages indicating heavy withdrawals from his bank accounts that were not authorised.

– Also, a member of the House of Assembly in Kaduna was reportedly kidnapped.

It was gathered that the kidnap took place along the Kaduna- Zaria Road. The lawmaker was later released after payment of ransom.

Saturday:

Three soldiers and many Boko Haram fighters were killed in a bloody battle in Borno on Saturday, an official said.

The News Agency of Nigeria quotes the army spokesperson, Sagir Musa, as saying the battle occurred after Boko Haram terrorists ambushed the soldiers.

The ambush reportedly happened at Gasarwa village, along Gajiram-Monguno road in Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno on Saturday.

Mr Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, explained that the troops were of Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole attached to the Super Camp in Monguno.

He said the troops dealt a devastating blow on the terrorists along Monguno-Mairari-Gajiram axis.

He said the patrol team came in contact with the terrorists and engaged them with heavy fire that neutralised countless number while a few escaped with gunshot wounds.