EPL: Arsenal battle Spurs in North London derby (LIVE UPDATES)

Arsenal are set to host their age-long rival, Tottenham Hotspur, at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Both sides will resume hostilities at 4:30 p.m. Nigerian time when the first North London derby of the 2019-20 season is billed to kick off.

Today’s football derby – traditionally known for intensity, and thrills over the years – presents an opportunity for both sides to bounce back from last weekend’s shattering defeats.

Unai Emery’s Arsenal lost 1-3 to Liverpool last weekend after starting the season with two wins.

Tottenham go into the game on the back of a surprising defeat to Newcastle on their home turf and Spurs coach, Mauricio Pochettino, has to deal with an injury crisis to few key players.

A win for the Gunners would see them go into the international break in third, Spurs, on the other hand, is in search of consistency after starting the season with a win, draw and loss in their first three matches.

Team News

Arsenal

The long wait by Arsenal fans to see the trio of Pepe, Aubemayang and Lacazette in play will be materialized today as shown in the lineup.

Emery came under criticism over his choice of attack especially after dropping Lacazette to the bench in last weekend’s game against Liverpool.

Newbies, Pepe and Ceballos, are both poised to keep their places against a nervy Spurs side.

Full back Sead Kolasinac will play his first game for the Gunners this season after the exit of Nacho Monreal from the club.

Spurs

Pochettino had a selection headache ahead of the derby with Tottenham, missing four key players to injuries

Defenders Kyle Walker-Peters and Juan Foyth have both been confirmed with injuries.

Record signing Tanguy Ndombele is also out of the clash.

Game kicks off at the Emirates

An early shot by Pepe goes high above the post

Referee, Martin Atkinson signals a free kick to Tottenham Hotspur in their own half.

So far, both teams are playing safe in the first 5 minutes with Arsenal having a slight edge.

Arsenal win their first corner after a speedy run from left back, Sead Kolasinac.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Arsenal defender, gets in a strike from a rebound off the corner but the shot is blocked by a defender.

Arsenal are looking more dangerous upfront as the game goes into its 10th minute.

Tottenham score in the10th minute. Eriksen with the goal after the Arsenal goalkeeper parries a shot.

Emery’s decision to field the trio of Pepe, Lacazette and Aubemeyang is yet to pay off in the first 15 minutes of the game as the gunners are trailing by Erikson’s goal in their home turf.

Spurs win a freekick few yards away from the gunners six-yard box.

Arsenal captain, Granil Xhaka, struggles after a tackle.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min gets in a shot on goal at Emirates Stadium. But the effort punched away by Gunners goalie, Leno.

Tottenham Hotspur have been awarded a corner by Martin Atkinson.

In London and in the 20th minute into the game, a free kick has been awarded the home team Arsenal.

Arsenal’s attacking effort has been halted after Alexandre Lacazette is judged offside

Danny Rose gets a yellow card for a foul on Lacazette.

An attempt by Gunner’s Nicolas Pepe has been blocked.

Arsenal have made 5 attempts on goals in the 25th minute of the game.

Again, the home team wins a free kick in a dangerous position.

Pepe takes it but did not hit the target.

Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) has been booked after a dangerous tackle. He must now be careful not to get a second yellow card.

Arsenal plays another freekick from a dangerous angle which has resulted in a corner.

In the 30th minute of the game, the home team is yet to find an equalizer.

Erik Lamela booked for simulation.

A foul by Granit Xhaka on Son gives Tottenham a penalty.

Harry Kane steps up and converts the penalty.

Spurs lead 2-0.

Spurs are on a high. They lead Arsenal 2-0 away from home with less than a minute to go.

Lacazette scores for Arsenal. Now 1-2.

The first half ends. Arsenal trail Tottenham 1-2.

Second half starts.

Arsenal presses at Emirates Stadium and Alexandre Lacazette gets in a great header. The attempt is cleared by the Tottenham Hotspur defence.

Arsenal continue to dominate the early stages of the second half.

Hugo Loris saves a great shot by Gendouzi after a fine Arsenal play.

The home side continue to seek the equaliser.

A shot by Harry Kane hits the inside of the post.

Erik Lamela goes off and is replaced by Dele Alli for Spurs

Eriksen has been booked as Arsenal continue a search for an equaliser.