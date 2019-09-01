14 die in Jigawa road accident – Police

At least 14 people were killed in a road accident in Jigawa State, the police have said.

The police spokesperson, Audu Jinjiri, told PREMIUM TIMES that the accident occurred late Saturday at Garin Galla, in Ringim Local Government Area of the state.

He said eight of the victims were burnt to death in the fire.

He said nine victims were taken to Ringim hospital, where another six were confirmed dead.

Mr Jinjiri added that three passengers are responding to treatment at the hospital.

He blamed the accident on overspeeding which led to a head-on collision between two Volkswagen Golf 3 vehicles.

Scene of the accident

One of the vehicles burst into flame after the collision.

The police listed the plate number of one of the vehicles as XA 777 Bauchi and said only one of the drivers has been identified.

