Three Nigerian soldiers, many Boko Haram fighters killed in bloody clash – Official

Three soldiers and many Boko Haram fighters were killed in a bloody battle in Borno on Saturday, an official said.

The News Agency of Nigeria quotes the army spokesperson, Sagir Musa, as saying the battle occurred after Boko Haram terrorists ambushed the soldiers.

The ambush reportedly happened at Gasarwa village, along Gajiram-Monguno road in Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno on Saturday.

Mr Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, explained that the troops were of Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole attached to the Super Camp in Monguno.

He said the troops dealt a devastating blow on the terrorists along Monguno-Mairari-Gajiram axis.

He said the patrol team came in contact with the terrorists and engaged them with heavy fire that neutralised countless number while a few escaped with gunshot wounds.

According to him, the gallant troops also recovered some weapons and equipment from the terrorists.

“Sadly, during the encounter, 3 of our gallant soldiers paid the supreme price while 8 other soldiers sustained injuries.

“The bodies of the fallen heroes and those that sustained injuries have since been evacuated and the wounded are being treated and are in stable condition.

“The highly motivated troops have continued combing the general area with a view to clear remnants of hiding terrorists,” he said.

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai later visited the troops

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai encouraging a wounded soldier in a hospital in Monguno, Borno State after the encounter with Boko Haram terrorists

Mr Buratai, who reportedly arrived Maiduguri on Friday, proceeded to the scene of the incident in the company of some Principal Staff Officers from the Army Headquarters.

He later proceeded to Monguno military barracks where he held meetings with the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole and other Commanders.

The army chief also visited the hospital where some wounded soldiers were receiving treatment before returning to Maiduguri on Saturday.

He thereafter received the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, at the Nigerian Air Force base Maiduguri.

Before departing the base, Mr Magashi, a retired major general, inspected the fighter jets and other airforce equipment and was briefed on their operations.

The minister also held dinner with Borno elders and top military officers in Maiduguri.

The Boko Haram, who want an Islamic caliphate in northern Nigeria, has been carrying out attacks since 2009 in Northern Nigeria.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the insurgency and millions of others displaced.

The efforts of security agencies have, however, limited the activities of the insurgents to three North-eastern states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe although the group still carries out attacks on civilian and security targets in those states.