African countries import $50bn worth of food annually–AfDB

African Development Bank
African Development Bank

The African Development Bank (AfDB) says African countries import nearly $50 billion net of food annually.

A statement by AfDB’s Communication and External Relations Department said the bank’s Vice President for Agriculture, Human, and Social Development, Jennifer Blanke, said this at a panel discussion at the 7th Tokyo International Conference in Japan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference which began on August 28 in Tokyo, ended on August 30.

The theme of the conference was: “Advancing Africa’s Development through People, Technology, and Innovation.’’

Ms Blanke explained that it was unfortunate that in spite that the continent was holding 60 per cent of the world’s arable land, it still imported food.

She said investing in Africa’s food markets, governments could win the fight against stunting and improve nutrition across the continent.

Ms Blanke said that with support from institutions like the AfDB, the results would be a win-win situation for all.

“There is a business case for governments to invest in grey matter, or brainpower, and this requires much more nutritious diets.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

“With most people in Africa getting their food from local markets, business opportunities for healthy foods abound everywhere in the food system and potential investors are urged to engage and explore,” he said.

Ms Blanke, however, added that women in agriculture were an overlooked stakeholder group, saying that in most parts of Africa, most farmers were women.

She disclosed that the bank’s Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa initiative, known as AFAWA, sought to support women entrepreneurs in Africa.

According to her, through AFAWA the AfDB aimed to raise at least $300 million for a guarantee facility will spur lending to African women entrepreneurs.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.