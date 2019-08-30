Gunmen storm Kaduna community, kill five people, burn houses

Related News

Gunmen on Thursday evening attacked a community in Kaduna State, killing at least five people, residents and the police have said.

Several houses were also burnt in the attack.

The attack occurred at a village in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Bege Katuka, the Interim Management Committee Chairman of the local government, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kafanchan that the attackers stormed the village at about 4 p.m.

“Five persons were killed while two others are still missing.

“A number of houses, including the new police outpost, were vandalised and burnt.

“We have urged the people to remain calm and have confidence in the security agents that have already secured the area, while investigation is ongoing,” he said.

NAN reports that the village, where the incident occurred, borders Ryom Local Government Area of Plateau.

Kaduna State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo, who confirmed the incident, said it occurred at Kiri village bordering Plateau.

“One Daniel Monday who initially sustained injury later died while four other corpses were discovered.

“No police station was burnt although a few houses were touched,” he said.

Mr Sabo further disclosed that the police area commander in Kafanchan led a team of police officers to the affected area.

“On sighting them, the hoodlums fled to a hilltop near Ryom local government in Plateau State.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that they came through Plateau State, but investigation is ongoing,” he said.

The motive of the attackers is unclear as of the time of this report. However, Kaduna has witnessed several ethnoreligious violence in the past years.

Hundreds of people have been killed in attacks and reprisals between various ethnic groups in Kaduna in the past year.