Yahaya Bello emerges Kogi APC gubernatorial candidate

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has been declared winner of the APC governorship primary

The primary held in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, and ended Thursday night.

Mr Bello polled a total of 3,091 votes to defeat his closest rival, Babatunde Irukera who polled 109 votes.

Others are Hadiza Ibrahim, 0 votes; Yahaya Audu, 10 votes; Sani Lulu, 10 votes; Abubakar Bashir, 3 votes and Ekele Blessing who polled zero votes.

The election was conducted under the supervision of Mohammed Badaru, the Jigawa State Governor.

