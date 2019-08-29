Nigeria’s Falconets beat Cameroon, win African Games football gold

Super Falcons
Super Falcons

The Nigeria U 20 women’s team, the Falconets, have won the football gold at the African Games in Morocco.

The Nigerian ladies beat Cameroon 3-2 on penalties to win the football gold.

This is the third time Nigeria will win football gold in the women’s category in five editions.

Nigeria and Cameroon were in the same group during the group stage and both sides settled for a 1-1 then.

In Thursday’s encounter it was another fiesty tie as the two teams battled each other for 120 minutes. But there was no goal to separate both sides.

Chiamaka Nnadozie after her heroics at the World Cup with the Super Falcons in France proved to be a hero in Morocco as she saved three successive penalty kicks to help Nigeria to the gold.

While it is the third gold medal for Nigeria, it is coming after a 12-year wait.

Nigeria’s previous gold medal in women football at the African Games was in 2003 and 2007. While Cameroon won once in 2011 in Maputo, Mozambique.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

ROAD TO THE FINAL

Cameroon

Aug. 18, 2019: Cameroon w/o Zambia
Aug. 21, 2019: Cameroon 1-1 Nigeria
Aug. 24, 2019: Cameroon 1-0 South Africa
Aug 26, 2019: Morocco 1-3 Cameroon

Nigeria

Aug. 18, 2019: Nigeria 3-0 South Africa
Aug. 21, 2019: Cameroon 1-1 Nigeria
Aug. 24, 2019: Nigeria w/o Zambia
Aug 26, 2019: Nigeria 3-0 Algeria

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.