Nigeria’s Falconets beat Cameroon, win African Games football gold

The Nigeria U 20 women’s team, the Falconets, have won the football gold at the African Games in Morocco.

The Nigerian ladies beat Cameroon 3-2 on penalties to win the football gold.

This is the third time Nigeria will win football gold in the women’s category in five editions.

Nigeria and Cameroon were in the same group during the group stage and both sides settled for a 1-1 then.

In Thursday’s encounter it was another fiesty tie as the two teams battled each other for 120 minutes. But there was no goal to separate both sides.

Chiamaka Nnadozie after her heroics at the World Cup with the Super Falcons in France proved to be a hero in Morocco as she saved three successive penalty kicks to help Nigeria to the gold.

While it is the third gold medal for Nigeria, it is coming after a 12-year wait.

Nigeria’s previous gold medal in women football at the African Games was in 2003 and 2007. While Cameroon won once in 2011 in Maputo, Mozambique.

ROAD TO THE FINAL

Cameroon

Aug. 18, 2019: Cameroon w/o Zambia

Aug. 21, 2019: Cameroon 1-1 Nigeria

Aug. 24, 2019: Cameroon 1-0 South Africa

Aug 26, 2019: Morocco 1-3 Cameroon

Nigeria

Aug. 18, 2019: Nigeria 3-0 South Africa

Aug. 21, 2019: Cameroon 1-1 Nigeria

Aug. 24, 2019: Nigeria w/o Zambia

Aug 26, 2019: Nigeria 3-0 Algeria