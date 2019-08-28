2019 African Games: Nigeria moves up to fourth spot on medals table

Related News

Team Nigeria’s steady rise on the overall medals table at the ongoing African Games in Morocco has continued as the country has now jumped to the fourth spot following the successes recorded on Tuesday.

In what was a thrilling day for Team Nigeria, 8 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medals were added to the country’s total haul in Morocco.

It was a clean sweep of medals for Nigeria in weightlifting for women. Rafiatu Lawal won the women’s 59kg (210kg), Clean-Jerk (117kg) and Snatch (93kg) to claim three gold medals.

Her compatriot, Joy Eze, replicated the same feat as she made it a hat trick of gold medals also having finished tops in the women’s 64kg (218kg), Clean-Jerk (121kg) and Snatch (97kg).

Away from weightlifting, athletics also provided Nigeria some glowing moments.

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi erased Frank Elemba’s African Games record of 20.25m to set a new one of 21.48m, a mark which won him gold in the men’s Shot Put final.

Before this feat in Morocco, Enekwechi, barely one month ago, broke the National Record in the Shot Put

The climax for Nigeria on Tuesday was when Raymond Ekevwo raced to become Africa’s fastest man; winning the 100m event with a time of 9.96secs.

Aside from the golden moments, Nigeria was also able to rake in a handful of other shades of medals.

Abejoye Oyeniyi fetched Nigeria silver in the men’s 110m Hurdles while bronze in the men’s 100m was snapped up by Utsekiri Usheoritse Ese.

Temilola Ogunrinde settled for silver in the women’s Hammer Throw Final after she reached a distance of 64.56m, while her compatriot Adetola Olatoye took bronze with a best throw of 63.97m.

Team Nigeria as of Tuesday night was 4th on the overall medals table with 20 gold, 13 silver and 16 bronze medals totaling 47.

Egypt is enjoying a healthy lead at the top of the standings with 40 gold, 64 silver and 38 bronze medals, followed by South Africa and Morocco in 2nd and 3rd positions.