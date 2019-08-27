2019 African Games: Nigeria’s Enekwechi breaks Shot Put Record

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (Photo Credit: Making Champions)
Another Nigerian Chukwuebuka Enekwechi has set a new Games record in the Shot Put event at the ongoing African Games in Morocco.

Enekwechi threw a distance of 21.48m to erase the 20.25m record previously set by Frank Elemba at the 2015 edition in Congo, Brazzaville.

Interestingly, it was Enekwechi’s first attempt that landed him the new African Games record and as well a Gold Medal for his effort.

Before his triumph in Morocco, Enekwechi had also won the top prize at the Senior Athletics Championship held in Asaba last year.

With this, Nigeria has added one more record to its long list in African Games history.

Enekwechi threw over 20 metres in the shot put for the first time in 2016.

He won his first national title at the 2016 Nigerian Championships in Sapele with a distance of 19.60 m.

He chased after the Olympic qualification shot put mark of 20.50 m but only managed a best of 20.45 that year.

It was in 2017 that he first represented Nigeria internationally.

At the London World Championships, he did not make it out of the qualifying round.

He also represented Nigeria at the 2018 World Indoor Championships.

2018 was a breakthrough year for Enekwechi.

At the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, he won a silver medal behind Tom Walsh with a throw of 21.14 m.

At the time, this was a personal best for him.

Enekwechi then went on to win the shot put title at the African championships in Asaba later in the year.

His winning mark of 21.08 m is the African championships record.

He began his 2019 outdoor season with a shot put personal best of 21.28 m at the Taylor George Glass Invitational.

This mark remained one of the top ten throws in the world until he bettered it at the Grande Premio Brasil Caixa de Atletismo World Challenge meet.

He set a new Nigerian National record of 21.77 m to win the event.

