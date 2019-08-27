2019 African Games: Another Nigerian wins three gold medals

Related News

Another Nigerian weightlifter, Folashade Rafiatu Lawal, has won three gold medals for Nigeria at the ongoing 2019 African Games in Morocco.

Lawal who set a new African record in the -59kg women’s snatch weightlifting event to win her first gold also won the other two events (regular and Clean-Jerk) in the category.

Emmanuel Appah had recorded a similar feat in the male category on Monday to give Nigeria a big boost on the overall medals standing.

He won the three gold medals across the categories in the 61kg.

With Lawal’s feat on Tuesday, weightlifting now has a total of 10 gold medals with a handful still expected before the event is rounded off.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES after her heroics, Lawal said she was happy to deliver for Nigeria in her debut appearance at the African Games. She promised more ahead of next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan

“Of course I am very happy to win for my country, it was not easy but I am glad to have won in all my three events,” she said.