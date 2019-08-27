2019 African Games: Another Nigerian wins three gold medals

Nigerian weightlifter, Folashade Rafiatu Lawal
Nigerian weightlifter, Folashade Rafiatu Lawal

Another Nigerian weightlifter, Folashade Rafiatu Lawal, has won three gold medals for Nigeria at the ongoing 2019 African Games in Morocco.

Lawal who set a new African record in the -59kg women’s snatch weightlifting event to win her first gold also won the other two events (regular and Clean-Jerk) in the category.

Emmanuel Appah had recorded a similar feat in the male category on Monday to give Nigeria a big boost on the overall medals standing.

He won the three gold medals across the categories in the 61kg.

With Lawal’s feat on Tuesday, weightlifting now has a total of 10 gold medals with a handful still expected before the event is rounded off.

Nigerian weightlifter, Folashade Rafiatu Lawal and other members of Team Nigeria
Nigerian weightlifter, Folashade Rafiatu Lawal and other members of Team Nigeria

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES after her heroics, Lawal said she was happy to deliver for Nigeria in her debut appearance at the African Games. She promised more ahead of next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan

“Of course I am very happy to win for my country, it was not easy but I am glad to have won in all my three events,” she said.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.