Folashade Rafiatu Lawal the Nigerian weightlifter sets new record at African Games

Nigeria’s Folashade Rafiatu Lawal has set a new African record in the -59kg women’s snatch weightlifting event at the ongoing African Games in Morocco.

Folashade lifted 90kg in her first attempt before breaking the Africa record in her second attempt with 92kg.

Nigerian weightlifters have already won seven gold medals in Morocco and more medals are still expected today.

Previous Weightlifting Gold

PREMIUM TIMES Monday reported that Olarinoye Adijat Adenike got the first gold medal in the 55kg category before Amlaha Chika added another one in the 55kg Snatch category.
Olarinoye added another gold in the 55kg Clean-jerk category before adding another silver medal.

Appah Emmanuel was the star of Monday as he won three gold medals across the categories in the 61kg.

On Sunday, Nigeria lifters had won one gold, four silver, and four bronze medals.

This brings the medals of the weightlifting event to seven gold, seven silver, and four bronze.

As at the close of events on Tuesday, Nigeria had 12 Gold 11 silver and 12 bronze medals.Nigeria was then on the fifth position behind Egypt, South Africa, Tunisia and Algeria.

