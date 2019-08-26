UPDATED: 2019 African Games: Blessing Okagbare disqualified in 100m

Related News

Any hope of having Blessing Okagbare challenge for gold in the final of the 100m event at ongoing African Games has been dashed.

Okagbare was disqualified in the 100m semi-final after a false start.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Okagbare and other Nigerian athletes in the sprints did well in their heats at the African games holding in Morocco.

Okagbare was placed in Lane 4 alongside her biggest rival Marie Ta Lou and many at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex were expecting an explosive race.

Unfortunately, Okagbare beat the gun and was promptly sent packing.

The coast was effectively clear for Ta Lou and she did not disappoint as she won the semi-final race in a time of 11.36 to seal her place in the final.

Ta Lou is the defending champion in the Women’s 100m event.

Speaking with PREMIUM times after victory, Ta Lou expressed joy at her qualification for the final but admitted it was not one of her best races.

Advertisement

She also sympathised with Okagbare for her disqualification.

“I am happy I won and through to the final, I am going to rest now and concentrate on tomorrow’s race.

“I am very disappointed with the false start of Blessing, It is very unfortunate, I can imagine how she is feeling.”

After Okagbare’s unfortunate incident, there was more disappointment for Nigeria as Aniekeme Alphonsus failed to make it to the final also after finishing 4th in her race with a time of 11.82secs.

However, a youngster from the stable of MakingofChampions, Joy Udo-Gabriel, saved the day as she not only qualified for the final but also won her semi-final race with a time of 11.47s.

Udo-Gabriel won a bronze medal for Nigeria at the Senior Athletics Championships held last year in Asaba.

The country’s hope for a medal in the 100m women’s event is now resting solely on the University of Lagos undergraduate.

In the men’s category, Raymond Ekevwo and Usheoritse Itsekiri won their respective semi-final race to secure a berth in Tuesday’s final.

Seye Ogunlewe the other entrant in the 100m did not pull through having finished fourth in his semi-final race.