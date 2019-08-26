Nigerian federal judge missing, feared kidnapped

Lagos-High-Court
A court used to illustrate the story

A Federal High Court judge, Idrissa Saleh, is missing amidst fears he has been kidnapped.

Mr Saleh went missing on Saturday in Abuja, a public official close to him told PREMIUM TIMES.

The police also confirmed the situation.

The judge was reportedly ill and had left his Abuja hospital room after early morning Islamic prayers on Saturday.

He has not been seen since then amidst fears by associates that he has been kidnapped.

When contacted, the Abuja police commissioner, Bala Ciroma, confirmed that the judge has been missing since Saturday.

Read also: Man arrested for raping, impregnating own daughter

He said the police could not call it a case of kidnap for now and that an investigation was ongoing.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Mr Saleh, from Yobe State, holds the traditional title of ‘Dan Amar of Fika’ in Fika, Yobe State.

According to the Federal High Court website, he was born on June 23, 1965, and had his primary and secondary school education in Yobe.

He graduated from the University of Maiduguri in 1992 and the Nigerian Law School in 1993.

Mr Saleh worked in the Yobe justice ministry and the Federal Inland Revenue Service before a became a federal high court judge in 2015.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.