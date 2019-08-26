2019 African Games: All eyes on Nigeria as athletics events begin

With top stars like Blessing Okagbare, Tobi Amusan and Divine Oduduru available for the 2019 African Games, Team Nigeria will be the cynosure of all eyes as the athletics events get underway on Monday.

The Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat will be a beehive of activities from Monday as athletics, the main events of the African Games, begin.

Apart from the top Nigerian athletes already in Rabat, some of the best in the continent’s track and field are also around to add to glamour to the 2019 African Games.

The five-day showpiece begins with 100 metres Men Decathlon.

This will be followed by the Women’s 100m heat where Nigeria’s Queen of the tracks, Okagabre, Africa Championships Bronze medallist, Joy Udo-Gabriel, and Aniekeme Alphonsus, are all listed to jostle for honours for Nigeria.

Okagbare will be starting her quest for a maiden gold medal in the 100m event as she has been listed to compete in Lane 8 of the Women’s Heat 2

With a time of 11.01secs eight years ago in Maputo, Okagbare won a silver medal in the 100m, though she won gold in the Long jump event the same year.

Udo-Gabriel and Aniekeme Alphonsus, who are both making their debut at the African Games, will be competing in 100 Women’s Heat 4 and 5 respectively.

For the men, Odudru, who is the joint second-fastest African ever, has been listed to run in the Men’s Heat 3 while his compatriots, Usheoritse Itsekiri, as well as Raymond Ekevwo, will be running in Heats 4 and 5

In all, 26 events are scheduled for the opening day of track and field action.

Four final events are scheduled for this Monday. They are Women’s Triple Jump, Men’s Discus Throw, Men’s 3000m Steeplechase, and Women’s 5000m.

See the full schedule for Team Nigeria today at the African Games:

             
12TH AFRICAN GAMES 'RABAT - 2019'
EVENTS SCHEDULE
Monday August 26, 2019
S/NSportEventsCompetition StageVenueName of Athlete/CountryTimeRemarks
1Athletics Men's 100m,Heats - Semi finalPrince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex9:50am
Women's 100m,Heats - Semi final10.10am
Men's 110m HurdlesHeats - Semi final3:30pm
Women's Triple JumpHeats - Final3:45pm
Women's 400m,Heats4:00pm
Men's 400m,Heats4:30pm
Men's Discus ThrowHeats - Final4:30pm
2Shooting Men's Trap Preliminaries - FinalLes Chenes Club-Arjat9:00am
Women's Trap Preliminaries - Final9:00am
3Table TennisMen's DoublePreliminaries - FinalMHHTBD10:00am
Women's DoublesPreliminaries - FinalTBD11:00am
4FootballWomens Semi Final  Boubker Aamar stadiumTBD
5BoxingMens Light Heavy 81kgSemi finalAl - Amal Indoor Sports CenterNGR Vs ALG2:00pm
Women's Light 60kgNGR Vs TUN2:30pm
Fly 52kgNGR Vs ETH6:00pm
Women's Fly 51kgNGR Vs KENJanuary 1, 1970
6TennisMen's SinglesQuarter finalsClub de CheminotsNGR Vs EGY10:00am
Women's SinglesQuarter finalsNGR Vs KEN10:30am
Men's SinglesQuarter finalsNGR Vs GAB12.00noon
Men's DoubleQuarter finalsNGR Vs ZIM2:30pm
7KarateWomen's Individual KataBronze MatchSports Complex8.30am
Women'sIndividual KumiteBronze Match8.30am
Individual Kumite +84kgBronze Match8.30am
8WeightliftingWomen's 55kgSnatchNahda Indoor Sports CenterAmalaha Joy Chika12.00noon
Men's61kgClean & JerkAppah Inemo3:00pm
9BadmintonMen's Singles1st - 2nd RoundSalle A Chock, Casablanca9:00pm
Women's Singles2nd - 2nd Round9:00pm
10HandballMen's Quarter FinalsGroup BSalle 1NGR Vs COD2:00pm
Women'sPreliminary Round Group ASalle 2NGR Vs GUN2:00pm
12VolleyballMens Preliminary Round Group AEliminationsBouazzaoui Indoor Sports CenterNGR Vs CMR3:00pm
Mens Preliminary Round Group ALast Group MatchNGR Vs MAR5:00pm
13ChessMixed Team EventRND 1 Game 4Grand Mogador HotelNGR Vs MAR5:00pm
14GymnasticsWomens WAGQualifications and finalIbnou rochd Indoor Sports CenterJanuary 1, 1970

