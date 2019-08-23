Tribunal nullifies Dino Melaye’s election

Related News

An election tribunal sitting in Lokoja, Kogi State, has nullified the election of Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi West.

The tribunal ordered a fresh election to be conducted in the senatorial district.

Mr Melaye’s closest rival, Smart Adeyemi of the APC, had challenged his victory at the tribunal.

Mr Melaye was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2007 to represent Kabba/Ijumu federal constituency. He served two terms and later won election as a senator in 2015. He was declared winner of the February 2019 to serve another term in the Senate.

Mr Melaye in June confirmed he would be contesting the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi State. The Kogi governorship election holds on November 16.

If he emerges as PDP candidate, the senator will go head-to-head with his bitter rival and current governor of the state, Yahaya Bello. This also depends on if the ruling APC decides to field the governor as its candidate.

Mr Melaye is being prosecuted by the police for allegedly aiding violence in Kogi and for allegedly attempting to commit suicide while being taken to Kogi by the police.