Police dismiss, arraign four officers who murdered suspects

The four police officers that were arrested for the killing of unarmed suspects in Lagos have been dismissed from the Nigerian Police Force.

They have also been arraigned in court.

The Lagos police spokesperson, Bala Elkana, revealed this in a statement he released on Thursday.

After their dismissal, the four men were remanded in prison.

The dismissed officers are Fabiyi Omomayara, Olaniyi Solomon, Solomon Sunday and Aliyu Mukaila. They were arrested by the Lagos police command after killing two suspects they arrested at Iba, Lagos.

The suspects, who were accused of stealing an iPhone max valued at N450,000, were killed by the officers after they were arrested.

After the murder whose video went viral, Zubairu Muazu, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, gave a directive that the officers should be investigated.

The officers were found guilty after being tried on three-count charge in the police trial.

Mr Elkana said, “they were tried on three count charges bothering on discreditable conduct; unlawful and unnecessary exercise of authority; and damage to article.”

“The four policemen were found guilty and awarded the punishment of dismissal from service and prosecution.

“They were subsequently handed over to Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department Yaba for prosecution in conventional court.”

The ex-officers were arraigned in Magistrate Court 5 Ebute Meta on Thursday.

They were arraigned for conspiracy and murder and thereafter remanded in Ikoyi prison.

Mr Elkana said the case would serve as a deterrent to other police officers.

The case has been adjourned to September 23 for advice by the director of public prosecution.