Buhari creates five new federal ministries

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday announced the creation of five new ministries.

The new ministries are Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; Police Affairs, Special Duties and International Affairs; Aviation; and Power.

The aviation ministry was initially part of the transportation ministry and was headed by Hadi Sirika, who was then the minister of state for aviation.

The power ministry was initially part of the ministry of power, works and housing.

The president announced this while assigning portfolios to the newly sworn-in ministers at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“I am pleased to inform you that the federal ministries have been further expanded to ensure effective service delivery,” the president said.

The new Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is headed by Sadiya Umar (Zamfara) while the Ministry of Special Duties and International Affairs is headed by George Akume from Benue.

Muhammadu Dingyadi from Sokoto State is the Minister of the new Ministry of Police Affairs. Hadi Sirika is now full-fledged Minister of Aviation while Sale Mamman is the Minister of Power.

NAN observed that the Ministry of Power was separated from the former Ministry of Works, Power and Housing which was headed by Babatunde Fashola, who is now the Minister of Works and Housing.

President Buhari will retain the Ministry of Petroleum while Timipre Sylva is the Minister of State Petroleum Resources.

Some other members of the old team who returned either had their jobs trimmed or got a raise in their responsibilities.

Lai Mohammed returns to the Ministry of Information and Culture as Ogbonnaya Onu returns to the Ministry of Science and Technology. But unlike Mr Mohammed, Mr Onu is to be assisted by a Minister of State, Mohammed Abdullahi.

Others who retained their positions are Muhammed Bello (Federal Capital Territory) Adamu Adamu (Education), Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment), and Geoffrey Onyeama (Foreign Affairs).

Hadi Sirika takes full charge as Minister of Aviation, while Chibuike Amaechi is now transportation minister, without the aviation component.

Suleiman Adamu returns to the Ministry of Water Resources while Zainab Ahmed is back to the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

Abubakar Malami retains his post as Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation and Babatunde Fashola keeps the Ministry of Works and Housing without the Power segment.

Ikechukwu Ogah, a fresh hand, is Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development; Godswill Akpabio (Minister of Niger Delta Affairs) and Festus Keyamo is Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs.

Sabo Nanono is the Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources; retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Salihi Magash (Minister of Defence) and Ramatu Tijjani (Minister of State, FCT.)

Muhammed Mahmud is Minister of Environment; Sharon Ikeazor (Minister of State, Environment) and Maryam Katagun is the Minister of State, Trade and Industry.

Others are Adeleke Mamora (State, Health); Mohammed Abdullahi (State, Science & Tech.); Zubair Dada (State, Foreign Affairs); Olamilekan Adegbite (Mines & Steel Development) and Tayo Alasoadura (Ministry of State, Labour and Productivity)

Former governor of Osun, Rauf Aregbesola, is now Minister of Interior; Sunday Dare (Youth and Sports Development) while Paulen Tallen is the Minister of Women Affairs.

(NAN)