Robbers attack Deputy Governor’s convoy, kill three policemen, civilian

Related News

Armed persons on Tuesday attacked the convoy of Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Emmanuel Akabe, killing three policemen and a civilian.

Mr Akabe was on his way to Abuja on an official engagement when the convoy ran into the attackers, suspected to be armed robbers.

The attack occurred a few kilometres from Akwanga at about 6 p.m.

Usman Samaila, Police Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia.

Mr Samaila, however, did not give details, saying the commissioner of Police, Bola Longe had led a team of officers to the scene to assess the situation.

“As I speak with you now, the Commissioner of Police, the Deputy Commissioner Operations and other high ranking officers of the command have gone to the scene of the incident,” Mr Samaila said.

Meanwhile, one of those in the convoy said the armed robbers opened fire on the convoy before fleeing.

Advertisement

According to him, three policemen and a driver were shot and killed by the armed robbers. Their corpses have been deposited at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital Lafia.

The deputy governor, who was unhurt but looked shaky, was at the hospital but did not speak to journalists on the incident.

The attack on the deputy governor’s convoy adds to the insecurity across Nigeria.

Armed persons have carried out attacks in different parts of Nigeria killing and kidnapping hundreds of people in 2019.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how at least 282 people were killed in violent attacks across Nigeria in July. At least 97 other persons were kidnapped for ransom across the country in the past month.