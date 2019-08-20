BREAKING: Supreme Court refuses PDP’s request to inspect server

Supreme Court of Nigeria
Supreme Court of Nigeria

The Supreme Court has refused an application seeking to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow the Peoples Democratic Party to inspect its central server.

The court said the matter was still pending before the Court of Appeal.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the PDP’s decision to approach the apex court “under the guise of requesting for fear hearing” had failed.

“Litigants should stop relying on the provision of fair hearing alone as it is not available to them just for the asking,” the court ruled.

The court said the law does not allow it to set aside a valid decision of the lower court, and decided that the reason adduced by the Court of Appeal in a previous decision against the inspection of the server was valid.

The PDP had asked the Supreme Court to compel INEC to allow them inspect its server after submitting that the commission had a central server.

The party argues that the server contains authentic results of the 2019 presidential election which it says its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, won.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

The party approached the Court after the same request was refused by the Court of Appeal.

The appeal court had ruled that it would decide on PDP’s request along with the main matter which is its dispute of the election results.

The Court of Appeal said since issues had been joined by parties regarding the existence or nonexistence of the server, any decision taken by it would tend to suggest that it had taken a stand regarding the server.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.