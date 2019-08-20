Related News

Anti-graft operatives on Tuesday morning entered the residence of former Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, raiding the building as part of an ongoing corruption investigation.

PREMIUM TIMES confirmed from EFCC spokesperson, Tony Orilade, that Mr Ambode is under a corruption probe, a few months after he left office.

The residence of Mr Ambode in his hometown of Epe was being searched as of 9:35 a.m. when Mr Orilade confirmed the development.

The residence of the former governor’s chief of staff in the same Epe neighbourhood was also being searched.

Billions of naira were allegedly misappropriated in the four years of Mr Ambode in office, and detectives have been busy trying to untangle all webs around the alledged corruption.

About two weeks ago, multiple bank accounts holding billions and linked to Mr Ambode were frozen as part of the probe.

Mr Ambode denied links to both the accounts and any allegations of corruption while in office.

‘Within the law’

The EFCC has issued the following statement, saying whatever it is doing with regards to the investigation “is in line with its mandate and the rule of law.”

The commission however denied raiding Mr Ambode’s residence.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has since early hours of today, been inundated with calls that operatives of the Commission raided the residence of the former governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode.

We need to state for the records that the EFCC did not raid Ambode’s house. It is instructive that his administration, like other former governors is under investigation, since they no longer constitutionally enjoy immunity against prosecution.

The Commission hereby states with high sense of responsibility that the operatives did not raid Ambode’s residence.

Whatever the Commission is presently doing with regards to the investigation is in line with its mandate and the rule of law.

We wish to inform the social media to be circumspect in the reportage of any news with regards to investigation activities of the Commission.

As a tradition, the Commission does not carry out investigation on the pages of the newspapers or through the media. Our operations are always covert until at a time when we file charges in court.

Therefore, the attempt to cast the Commission in a bad light is unacceptable as the EFCC will never engage in illegal act. We remain committed to the war against corruption,” the statement signed by Mr Orilade said.