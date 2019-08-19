Three corps members die in Katsina accident

Governor Umahi inspecting the parade mounted by various platoons of the 2018 NYSC batch B stream 1 during the closing ceremony of their orientation course.
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Katsina State, has confirmed the death of three corps members in a motor accident in Kankara Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the corps Public Relations Officer, Alex Obemeata, on Sunday in Katsina.

“Sunday Aug. 18, 2019, is a sad day for the NYSC in Katsina State as three Corps Members lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident on their way to a Church programme in Funtua.

“The Corps Members numbering 12, were in one bus belonging to the National Association of Catholic Corps Members, Katsina.

“Three of them died on the spot,” Mr Obemeata said.

The PRO added that the accident occurred when the state governor, Aminu Masari, was passing by at Gobirawa, Kankara LGA on Sunday.

He said the governor stopped over and asked a vehicle in his convoy to rush the injured to the State’s General Hospital immediately, for treatment, while the corpses had been deposited at the mortuary.

He said the State NYSC Coordinator, Ahidjo Yahaya, and some senior members of staff, had gone to the hospital where the injured and the deceased were taken to.

Though the spokesperson did not disclose the identities of the deceased, he said Mr Yahaya prayed for repose of their souls and also for God to give the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

(NAN)

