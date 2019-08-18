Insecurity: 16 people killed, seven kidnapped across Nigeria last week

Related News

At least 16 people were reported killed in violent attacks across Nigeria last week. At least seven others were also kidnapped. The figures were higher than those of the previous week when 12 people were reported killed and four others kidnapped.

However, the casualties from the violence in the past two weeks reduced compared to the previous two weeks – the last wo in July. An average of 60 people were killed in each of those weeks.

The attacks like week, as in prvious weeks reported by PREMIUM TIMES, were confirmed either by police or relations of the victims.

Sunday

The police in Benue State said on Monday that gunmen kidnapped the Provost, College of Education, Katsina Ala, Tsavwua Gborigyo.

Police spokesperson in the state, Catherine Anene, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi that Mr Gborigyo was abducted the previous day at Ihugh in Vandiekya on his way back from a burial ceremony.

Monday:

– Suspected kidnappers reportedly abducted Abdulasis Sanni, the son of the Chief Imam of Ode Omi, a boundary community between Lagos and Ogun waterside.

Two other sons of the imam were also shot as the hoodlums stole a speedboat reportedly belonging to the Ogun State Police Command.

– On the same day, gunmen suspected to be kidnappers abducted Ifeanyi Onyenankeya, a popular blogger in Imo State.

Mr Onyenankeya is the owner of two popular news blogs, Okigwe Arena and Imo Arena.

According to Punch newspaper, he was abducted on Monday night at his father’s compound, No. 3, Duru Close, Ekeagbara, Okigwe.

According to a family member, the three gunmen who abducted him operated in a Sienna SUV.

– The police in Ogun State said soldiers from the 81 Division were involved in the killing of residents of Isheri Olofin, a boundary community between Lagos and Ogun States.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said statements from eyewitnesses revealed that the soldiers dragged a resident from the hospital where he was being treated and stabbed him to death with a bayonet.

Before then, some soldiers were reported to have shot dead three people at Isheri.

A statement by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Clement Abiade, however, denied military involvement in the killing, saying instead a soldier was injured.

But the police in a statement by Mr Oyeyemi said at least four soldiers were involved in the killings.

Tuesday:

– The police in Anambra State on Tuesday said one person died while seven others sustained injuries when hoodlums tried to prevent operatives from arresting fleeing suspects in Onitsha metropolis.

Police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the casualty figures, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident occurred at about 1 p.m at Obosi New Park, Onitsha.

– Also on Tuesday, the Chairman of Bunu Hunters Association and also head of vigilante, Suku community in Kabba-Bunu Local Government council of Kogi State, Caleb Oshe, and his son, Sunday Oshe, were murdered by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday.

It was gathered that some armed men invaded their residence in Suku at about 3 a.m on Tuesday.

The state government confirmed the attack.

Wednesday:

Gunmen on Wednesday abducted a pastor in Kaduna State.

The pastor was said to be in charge of the Nagarta Baptist Church, Ungwan Makiri, close to Udawa in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

He was said to have been abducted by heavily armed men numbering over 20.

Thursday:

Gunmen abducted a pregnant housewife, simply identified as ‘Halima’, at Denge, Shuni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The housewife was taken away from her house at Katura village on Thursday at about 2 a.m when the abductors arrived at the village and started shooting sporadically.

Saturday:

The police in Benue State confirmed the killing of four persons in the early hours of Saturday at a burial ceremony in Tongov district of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area.

The commissioner of Police in the state, Mukaddas Garba, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Makurdi that the incident occurred during the burial of a resident, Tor Amaafu.

Mr Garba said the police had commenced an investigation into the matter, assuring that the perpetrators would be brought to book.

He urged the public to assist the police with relevant information that can lead to the culprits’ arrest.

The police later said the casualty figure from the attack and a reprisal had increased to nine.