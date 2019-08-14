Liverpool Vs Chelsea (LIVE UPDATES): Premier League rivals battle for Super Cup

Related News

Fierce Premier League rivals, Liverpool and Chelsea, this Wednesday night at Istanbul’s BJK Vodafone Park will be battling for the right to lift the European Super Cup.

The Reds approach the fixture as Champions League winners and having come off an impressive start to their Premier League season with an easy 4-1 win over Norwich on Friday.

Europa League champions Chelsea, meanwhile, had a rather disappointing outing against Manchester United at Old Trafford, with Frank Lampard’s top-flight managerial debut ending in a 4-0 rout.

While Jurgen Klopp’s men are seen as favourites for the Super Cup, Chelsea have a point to prove with their rookie manager, Frank Lampard, and also to show the world they can move on despite the exit of their star player Eden Hazard who has since joined Real Madrid.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates of the match.

Kickoff is 8.00 p.m.

Team line ups

Liverpool XI

Adrian, Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah

Chelsea XI

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zouma, Emerson, Kovacic, Jorginho, Kante, Pulisic, Pedro, Giroud

Set for the kick off.. And there we go!

Liverpool start on a hot pace

Liverpool win the first throw in of the game

Ball possession even so far

Mohamed Salah has his shot blocked

Liverpool are the last English team to win the Super Cup

Pedro Rodriguez fails to find the target with a shot from outside

Chelsea concede a corner as Liverpool continue to pile the pressure

Milner with a good cross but Sadio Mane unable to get the touch

CHANCE! Salah finds himself in a 1 on 1 situation with the keeper but he fails to shoot in

Giroud tries a shot but fails to work the keeper.

Jorginho tries to get a cross to Giroud but the French man fails to connect

Giroud tries an over head kick but it’s off target

Giroud every where.. The chekes striker is flagged offside

Corner kick for Liverpool as Cezar Azepullita heads the ball away

Van Dijk heads the ball.. Slightly off the target

Free header for Sadio Mane but straight to the hands of Kepa

Goal!!! Chelsea take the lead

Giroud with the opening goal for the Blues

Perisic gets the ball in the net.. But no second goal for Chelsea

Christian Pulisic from Chelsea is ruled offside

Jurgen Klopp discussing the game with his assistants

The one minute added time is over

Half Time.. Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea