Liverpool Vs Chelsea (LIVE UPDATES): Premier League rivals battle for Super Cup

Fierce Premier League rivals, Liverpool and Chelsea, this Wednesday night at Istanbul’s BJK Vodafone Park will be battling for the right to lift the European Super Cup.
The Reds approach the fixture as Champions League winners and having come off an impressive start to their Premier League season with an easy 4-1 win over Norwich on Friday.
Europa League champions Chelsea, meanwhile, had a rather disappointing outing against Manchester United at Old Trafford, with Frank Lampard’s top-flight managerial debut ending in a 4-0 rout.
While Jurgen Klopp’s men are seen as favourites for the Super Cup, Chelsea have a point to prove with their rookie manager, Frank Lampard, and also to show the world they can move on despite the exit of their star player Eden Hazard who has since joined Real Madrid.
Kickoff is 8.00 p.m.
Team line ups
Liverpool XI
Adrian, Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah
Chelsea XI
Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zouma, Emerson, Kovacic, Jorginho, Kante, Pulisic, Pedro, Giroud
Set for the kick off.. And there we go!
Liverpool start on a hot pace
Liverpool win the first throw in of the game
Ball possession even so far
Mohamed Salah has his shot blocked
Liverpool are the last English team to win the Super Cup
Pedro Rodriguez fails to find the target with a shot from outside
Chelsea concede a corner as Liverpool continue to pile the pressure
Milner with a good cross but Sadio Mane unable to get the touch
CHANCE! Salah finds himself in a 1 on 1 situation with the keeper but he fails to shoot in
Giroud tries a shot but fails to work the keeper.
Jorginho tries to get a cross to Giroud but the French man fails to connect
Giroud tries an over head kick but it’s off target
Giroud every where.. The chekes striker is flagged offside
Corner kick for Liverpool as Cezar Azepullita heads the ball away
Van Dijk heads the ball.. Slightly off the target
Free header for Sadio Mane but straight to the hands of Kepa
Goal!!! Chelsea take the lead
Giroud with the opening goal for the Blues
Perisic gets the ball in the net.. But no second goal for Chelsea
Christian Pulisic from Chelsea is ruled offside
Jurgen Klopp discussing the game with his assistants
The one minute added time is over
Half Time.. Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea