Brave Nigerian soldiers fall as Boko Haram sacks key brigade

Four Nigerian soldiers who joined their colleagues to wage a brave combat against Boko Haram thugs have fallen in Borno State, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

The insurgents descended on the Nigerian Army 5 Brigade in Gubio at about 6:00 p.m. on Saturday as the country prepared for the Eid festivities. The soldiers tried to defend their fort, suffering personnel and equipment losses in the process.

The terrorists stole four gun trucks, one mortar gun and one artillery gun during the attack. A tank that was stolen was later recovered in the nearby bush.

The assault forced military commanders to relocate troops and the 5 Brigade from Gubio, about 100 kilometres from Maiduguri, to Damasak, where the military operates a larger camp.

“Therefore, we now have no troops in Gubio, Magumeri and Kareto,” a senior military source told PREMIUM TIMES.

The military chief expressed fears that the entire stretch between Maiduguri to Damasak, spanning over 160 kilometres, is now without military presence and may be vulnerable to attacks.

A group of oil explorers from the state oil giant, NNPC, were killed along that route in 2017.

The latest attack comes weeks after Boko Haram elements ambushed a military convoy in Borno, leaving a colonel, a captain and five soldiers killed.

The Nigerian Army has yet to issue a statement about the latest attack, and its spokesperson, Sagir Musa, did not return requests for comments from PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday morning.

