Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the leader of the Shiite movement in Nigeria, and his wife, have arrived at the Abuja international airport on their way to India.

Associates of the cleric told PREMIUM TIMES he arrived at the airport Monday afternoon and will be flown in a private chartered aircraft to India.

“I can confirm that he is on his way to India today in a chartered aircraft,” the associate, who is a member of Mr El-Zakzaky’s medical team, told PREMIUM TIMES.

The development comes a week after Mr El-Zakzaky was granted bail by a Kaduna State High Court to travel to India for medical treatment.

The Shiite leader’s health had been a major ground for dispute between his followers and Nigerian authorities, amidst concerns he may die in custody if not treated urgently.

The trip would be the first time Mr El-Zakzaky would anywhere else but the Nigerian government custody since December 2015 when Nigerian soldiers tore down his residence, killed hundreds of his followers and took him into custody.

Last week, the Kaduna State government asked the court to approve a set of stringent conditions it posted for before Mr El-Zakzaky would be released.

