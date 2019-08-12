Shiite leader El-Zakzaky, wife arrive Abuja airport en route India

Ibraheem El-Zakzaky
Ibraheem El-Zakzaky

Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the leader of the Shiite movement in Nigeria, and his wife, have arrived at the Abuja international airport on their way to India.

Associates of the cleric told PREMIUM TIMES he arrived at the airport Monday afternoon and will be flown in a private chartered aircraft to India.

“I can confirm that he is on his way to India today in a chartered aircraft,” the associate, who is a member of Mr El-Zakzaky’s medical team, told PREMIUM TIMES.

The development comes a week after Mr El-Zakzaky was granted bail by a Kaduna State High Court to travel to India for medical treatment.

The Shiite leader’s health had been a major ground for dispute between his followers and Nigerian authorities, amidst concerns he may die in custody if not treated urgently.

The trip would be the first time Mr El-Zakzaky would anywhere else but the Nigerian government custody since December 2015 when Nigerian soldiers tore down his residence, killed hundreds of his followers and took him into custody.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Last week, the Kaduna State government asked the court to approve a set of stringent conditions it posted for before Mr El-Zakzaky would be released.

Details shortly…

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.