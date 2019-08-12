Taraba Attack: Nigerian Army issues advisory to soldiers on handling police anger

Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official webpage of the Nigerian Army]
Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official webpage of the Nigerian Army]

The Nigerian Army has issued an advisory for all soldiers to tread carefully anywhere they sight police officers in the coming weeks.

The directive comes as anger intensified over the killing of police officers in Taraba last week.

The officers were on a covert operation to nab a suspected kidnap kingpin when soldiers from 93 Battalion suddenly opened fire on them, killing three officers and a civilian on the spot.

The suspect was also set free by the soldiers in the August 6 incident.

The police identified the suspect as Hamisu Wadume, expressing grave disappointment that soldiers would set free a man that had been on detectives’ radar for several years before they finally had a chance to take him into custody.

Although the army admitted soldiers killed the police officers and a civilian in a bus the police team was riding in along a major Taraba road, it blamed the incident on communication gap and disclosed its readiness to cooperate with investigation.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

The police, however, took serious exception to the military’s description of the police officers as suspected kidnappers due to the manner they conducted themselves during the operation.

President Muhammadu Buhari sued for calm amongst the services and urged a thorough investigation of the violence.

On Sunday evening, an August 9 advisory that alerted soldiers to public statements of the police was leaked online.

“Inciting and inflammatory comments are being made by the NPF on the regular and social media platform,” the advisory said, adding that it was “capable” of “inciting” police officers “to exhibit aggressive tendencies” towards soldiers.

Felix Omoigui, a brigadier-general who circulated the alert on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, said soldiers should avoid being in uniform if necessary to prevent the situation from escalating.

“Formations and unit commanders are to educate troops to be cautious in their dealings” with police officers in the aftermath of the killings, Mr Omoigui said.

Troops travelling on pass were urged “to do so in mufti.”

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Frank Mba, a spokesperson for the Force Headquarters, declined comment.
“I have absolutely nothing to say on this. I am not in receipt of such communication, either,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.