Again, gunmen attack Nigerian university hostel, injure students

Related News

Some gunmen suspected to be armed robbers in the early hours of Sunday, attacked another students hostel at the University of Ibadan in Oyo State.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the gunmen raided the Abdulsalami Abubakar hostel, a postgraduate hostel occupied by both male and female graduate students of the institution.

In July, some gunmen attacked Awolowo Hall, a female hostel in the institution, and carted away students property after they injured some students.

A postgraduate student in the institution told PREMIUM TIMES that the robbers, in the latest attack, invaded the hostel around 2 a.m. and “axed down the door leading to the hostel containing four blocks, two of which accommodate males and the other two, females.”

Items stolen from the students include mobile phones, laptops and money.

One of the students, said, “They had a struggle entering into the hostel because the security in New Hall is actually tight. But we didn’t know what it was and we were wondering where the securities and potters were at this time.”

Advertisement

Another female postgraduate student who asked not to be named said: “This is something else. UI security is getting worse every day. To everyone staying on campus, I heard about the robbery at the hostel; please be safe. If they now attack students with machete and admin thinks insecurity is a national thing then we need to protect ourselves.”

The Director of Public Communication, University of Ibadan, Tunji Oladejo, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Oladejo, who said the university is not immune from the prevailing insecurity across Nigeria, insisted that the university is handling the situation.

He also confirmed that some of the students were injured during the attack.

He added that those who were injured had been taken to the university clinic and have been discharged from the hospital.

“I can confirm to you that the story is true. We have reported the matter to the police. They did their best.

“Let me also say that it is Abdulsalami Abubakar hall. It is a postgraduate hostel for both male and female.

Advertisement

“Those who perpetrated the incident knew the terrain became they did not go to male hostel. We are still working and the investigation is still ongoing.

“UI is not immune to what is happening in Nigeria. The security situation in the country. We don’t know how they came. The security did their best. They injured some students.”