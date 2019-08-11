Kano govt continues battle with Emir Sanusi, orders district heads to shun Sallah Durbar

Related News

The Kano State Government on Sunday prevented district heads outside the Kano Emirate from participating in the Sallah Durbar of Kano emir, Mohammed Sunusi.

A statement issued by Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, announced the directive to the district heads to shun the annual religious event.

The directive may not be unconnected to the feud between the governor and the emir.

Many believe the crisis is because Mr Sanusi opposed Governor Ganduje’s reelection bid. However, the state government has accused the emir of corruption.

Earlier this year, the state government split the Kano Emirate into five. The emir challenged the decision in court, and the high court ordered that the status quo be maintained pending a ruling on the suit.

The state government, however, said it had concluded the split of the emirates before the court order.

On Sunday, the Kano government insisted the state now has five emirates.

“Against some calls circulating in the social media, that all District Heads were directed to attend Hawan Daushe at Kano Emir’s palace, the Kano state government has directed all Hakimai to attend Hawan Daushe at their respective Emirates,” Mr Anwar said in the statement.

“It is therefore directed that District Heads from Bichi Emirate should attend their Hawan Daushe with the First Class Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, District Heads from Rano Emirate should attend Hawan Daushe with their First Class Emir Alhaji Dr Tafida Abubakar (Autan Bawo).

“All District Heads from Karaye Emirate should attend Hawan Daushe with their First Class Emir, Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Abubakar II, all District Heads from Gaya Emirate should attend Hawan Daushe with their First Class Emir, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir and those District Heads from Kano Emirate are also directed to attend Hawan Daushe with their First Class Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

“While directing all Hakimai to comply with this directive, the state government wishes all Muslims fruitful, peaceful and prosperous Sallah celebration. As all measures to have a smooth, peaceful and hitch-free celebration are put in place.”

Many district heads under the new emirates are still loyal to Emir Sanusi and refused to pay allegiance to their new emirs.

On Saturday, the Emir of Gaya, Ibrahim Abdulkadir, suspended Sarki Ibrahim (District head of Wudil), Bello Abubakar (District Head of Gabasawa), Kabiru Hashim (District Head of Warawa), Yusuf Bayero (District Head of Dawakinkudu) and Muhammad Aliyu (District Head of Garko) for allegedly disobeying a series of directives by the emirate council.