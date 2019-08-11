Manchester United vs Chelsea (Live Updates) : Solskjaer, Lampard test might at Old Trafford

Club legends Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard will be keen to show they are up to the task when they lead out their teams in the the Premier League Super Sunday clash at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils won all six of their summer outings – including triumphs over both Milan clubs and Champions League runners-up Tottenham – and so come into the new season in far better form than they ended the old one.
Competitive action is a whole different story, though, and Solskjaer’s big rebuild could have perhaps done with an easier start on paper.
For Chelsea, they will certainly be looking to carry their form over from last summer having lost just one of their final 13 games across all competitions in 2018-19. And on the whole they have managed to do that in pre-season with four wins from seven games – including a particularly notable one over Barcelona
Kick off is 4.30pm
Manchester United starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
De Gea | Shaw, Lindelöf, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka | McTominay, Andreas Pereira | Lingard, Pogba, Martial | Rashford
Substitutes from: Romero, Tuanzebe, Young, Matić, Mata, James, Greenwood
Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Arrizabalaga | Emerson, Zouma, Christensen, Azpilicueta (c) | Kovačić, Jorginho | Mount, Barkley, Pedro | Abraham
Substitutes from: Caballero, Alonso, Tomori, Kanté, Kenedy, Pulisic, Giroud
LIVE UPDATES
First half underway at the theatre of dreams
Manchester United’s Anthony Martial is on target but unsuccessful
More trouble for United but De Gea saves the ball
Throw-in for Manchester United.. Still goalless after 13 minutes of action
Chelsea stop another dangerous foray by the Manchester United attack
Penalty!!! Manchester United get a chance for a lead
Kurt Zouma is the culprit.. Will United take this big chance?
Rashford to take it for the Red Devils
He scores!!! United take the lead
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men take the lead against the run of play albeit
Only once has Manchester United lost at home when they start their Premier league campaign at home.. It is looking good for them at the moment
United come attacking again but Pereira flagged outside
We are at the half way point in the first half and United are still one goal ahead
Free kick for Manchester United in their own half
Play back on as Andreas Christensen is back on his feet after the initial injury scare
Manchester United’s Anthony Martial gets his shot away but it misses the target.
Free kick for United
Chelsea get thier own free kick but it’s cleared away
Chelsea with a chance but it rattles the upright again.. Very Unlucky
Emerson clears desperately as United win a throw in
We are gradually approaching half time and it is still United 1-0 Chelsea
Two minutes added time
All Chelsea now as the Blues move to finish strongly
Half Time… Manchester United 1-0 Chelsea
More fireworks expected in the second half
Second half already underway at Old Trafford
Chance for Chelsea.. Pedro gets in a strike but the shot is blocked by a defender.
Yellow card for Jorginho
United keep pushing Chelsea but the Blues make a desperate clearance
Tammy Abraham because the third Chelsea player to be booked in this game.. The Blues are living dangerously
Frank Lampard makes a first substitution, with Christian Pulisic replacing Ross Barkley.
Wee hit the hour mark now.. Still Manchester United 1-0 Chelsea
Goal!!! Manchester United double their lead
Anthony Martial scored the second goal
Goal… Another one for Manchester United.. Marcus Rashford makes it 3-0
Clinical finish by Rashford.. Chelsea falling apart at Old Trafford
Victor Lindelof get a Yellow card there
N’Golo Kante is on a sub for Jorginho
Kante with a timely interception to deny Rashford another goal
Goalllll.. Manchester United makes it 4-0!!!
Pogba does all the work.. David James gets the ball in on his debut
Eden Hazard’s exit from Chelsea has left a big vacuum