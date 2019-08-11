Manchester United vs Chelsea (Live Updates) : Solskjaer, Lampard test might at Old Trafford

Related News

Club legends Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard will be keen to show they are up to the task when they lead out their teams in the the Premier League Super Sunday clash at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils won all six of their summer outings – including triumphs over both Milan clubs and Champions League runners-up Tottenham – and so come into the new season in far better form than they ended the old one.

Competitive action is a whole different story, though, and Solskjaer’s big rebuild could have perhaps done with an easier start on paper.

For Chelsea, they will certainly be looking to carry their form over from last summer having lost just one of their final 13 games across all competitions in 2018-19. And on the whole they have managed to do that in pre-season with four wins from seven games – including a particularly notable one over Barcelona

Kick off is 4.30pm

Manchester United starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

De Gea | Shaw, Lindelöf, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka | McTominay, Andreas Pereira | Lingard, Pogba, Martial | Rashford

Substitutes from: Romero, Tuanzebe, Young, Matić, Mata, James, Greenwood

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Arrizabalaga | Emerson, Zouma, Christensen, Azpilicueta (c) | Kovačić, Jorginho | Mount, Barkley, Pedro | Abraham

Substitutes from: Caballero, Alonso, Tomori, Kanté, Kenedy, Pulisic, Giroud

LIVE UPDATES

First half underway at the theatre of dreams

Manchester United’s Anthony Martial is on target but unsuccessful

More trouble for United but De Gea saves the ball

Throw-in for Manchester United.. Still goalless after 13 minutes of action

Chelsea stop another dangerous foray by the Manchester United attack

Penalty!!! Manchester United get a chance for a lead

Kurt Zouma is the culprit.. Will United take this big chance?

Rashford to take it for the Red Devils

He scores!!! United take the lead

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men take the lead against the run of play albeit

Only once has Manchester United lost at home when they start their Premier league campaign at home.. It is looking good for them at the moment

United come attacking again but Pereira flagged outside

We are at the half way point in the first half and United are still one goal ahead

Manchester United vs Chelsea

Free kick for Manchester United in their own half

Play back on as Andreas Christensen is back on his feet after the initial injury scare

Manchester United’s Anthony Martial gets his shot away but it misses the target.

Free kick for United

Chelsea get thier own free kick but it’s cleared away

Chelsea with a chance but it rattles the upright again.. Very Unlucky

Emerson clears desperately as United win a throw in

We are gradually approaching half time and it is still United 1-0 Chelsea

Two minutes added time

All Chelsea now as the Blues move to finish strongly

Half Time… Manchester United 1-0 Chelsea

More fireworks expected in the second half

Second half already underway at Old Trafford

Chance for Chelsea.. Pedro gets in a strike but the shot is blocked by a defender.

Yellow card for Jorginho

United keep pushing Chelsea but the Blues make a desperate clearance

Tammy Abraham because the third Chelsea player to be booked in this game.. The Blues are living dangerously

Frank Lampard makes a first substitution, with Christian Pulisic replacing Ross Barkley.

Wee hit the hour mark now.. Still Manchester United 1-0 Chelsea

Goal!!! Manchester United double their lead

Anthony Martial scored the second goal

Goal… Another one for Manchester United.. Marcus Rashford makes it 3-0

Clinical finish by Rashford.. Chelsea falling apart at Old Trafford

Victor Lindelof get a Yellow card there

N’Golo Kante is on a sub for Jorginho

Kante with a timely interception to deny Rashford another goal

Goalllll.. Manchester United makes it 4-0!!!

Pogba does all the work.. David James gets the ball in on his debut

Eden Hazard’s exit from Chelsea has left a big vacuum