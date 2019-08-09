INEC fires REC who declared for Bayelsa governorship race

The Independent National Electoral Commission has sacked its Resident Electoral Commissioner in Cross River State after he announced he would run for governor in Bayelsa State.

Frankland Briyai had earlier announced his resignation on Thursday to be able to contest the November 16 poll.

He said he will run on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But the electoral body said he had been “relieved of his duties” for using INEC’s premises to make a political announcement.

This was made known in a statement on Friday by Festus Okoye, INEC’s chairman for Information and Voter Education Committee.

“The Commission has relieved Dr. Briyai of his duties as a Resident Electoral Commissioner and withdrawn all powers delegated to him,” he said.

“While it is the right of any Commissioner or official of the Commission to resign his or her appointment and join any political party of his/her choice and to aspire for any office or position, INEC frowns at the use of its premises or facilities for any political purpose as this is unlawful and contrary to the Code of Conduct subscribed to by all its officials.”

The commission said although this declaration was done at its Cross River State office in Calabar, it is yet to receive any communication on the development from Mr Briyai.
Section 306(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria states that the resignation of such appointment takes effect on receipt of the letter of resignation by the appointing authority.

The commission therefore tasked its Administrative Secretary in Cross River State to take over the duties of the REC.

“Consequently, the Administrative Secretary of Cross River State has been directed to oversee the office and take over the functions and duties of the REC until further notice,” it said.

