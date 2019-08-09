BREAKING: 16 killed in yellow fever outbreak in Ebonyi

Related News

At least 16 persons have died in an outbreak of yellow fever in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, the state’s health ministry has said.

Several other patients are receiving treatment at the Virology Centre and Iboko General Hospital in the state.

Chris Achi, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health told journalists on Friday in Abakaliki the virus was first detected in the local government in July and efforts have since been on to avoid further spread.

He said the Federal Ministry of Health and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has also intervened.

Mr Achi blamed the death of the 16 persons to patronage of quacks and use of herbs to treat the disease.

“That is why we appreciate the community giving early information to the authority especially when they notice that there is unusual happening,” he said.

Advertisement

He said the government was doing much to ensure that it does not spread to the capital city, Abakaliki.

“Yellow fever is not transmitted from human to human. It can only be transmitted through mosquito,” he said.

“There are forest monkeys that equally carry yellow fever virus and if mosquito bites the monkey and bite somebody in the forest it will pass the virus and if the mosquito bites another person, it will continue to transmit the virus that is the way the virus spreads. Yellow fever comes with fever, typhoid and if it is not detected on time, it will start eating blood and the person will go into coma.”

More details later…