Bank robbers strike in Ondo, kill one, injure others

Related News

The police in Ondo have confirmed the death of a female bank security personnel, after armed robbers attacked a commercial bank at Iju, on Tuesday in Akure North Local Government Area.

The incident occurred barely 24 hours after a police inspector was shot dead by unknown gunmen at Isua in Akoko Southeast Local Government Area of the state.

Four other police officers managed to escape to tell the story of how they were ambushed by the yet to be identified attackers.

Tuesday’s attack has further worsened the anxiety that has gripped Ondo communities since the police officer was shot dead.

The gunmen, according to witnesses, stormed the Wema Bank branch in the afternoon, broke into the bank and made away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Femi Joseph, while confirming the incident, said a female security guard attached to the bank was killed while two persons sustained serious injuries.

He described the incident as unfortunate and said the command was on the trail of the robbers

It was, however, gathered that the robbers were forced to abort the operation midway after a combined team of the army and policemen confronted them.

They were said to have fled into the forest after the security forces chased them in a gun battle.

Although bank robberies had been rampant in the Akoko area, which had made the authorities to deploy military checkpoints in the area, security checks are scanty along Iju-Ita Ogbolu road which leads to Ikere Ekiti.

The only military checkpoint is located at the entrance into Ekiti from Ondo State, which is far removed from where the Wema Bank branch is situated.

The Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Adie Undie, said his officials were on the trail of the robbers and would soon apprehend them.